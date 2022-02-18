Wrestling regionals set for Saturday

Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher said it best.
"The hay's in the barn."
After three months of prep work, it's regional time for West Virginia high school wrestling. Closer to home, everything gets settled Saturday at the Class AAA and AA-A Region 3 tournaments. The top four place finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will qualify for the state tournament March 3-5 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Independence will host the Class AA-A tournament, with wrestling starting at 9:30 a.m. The tournament is usually run over two days, but a shortage of officials has forced it to one.
The Class AAA tournament will be held at Riverside starting at 11 a.m.
Woodrow Wilson, the No. 5 team in the state, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill and Princeton will all wrestle at Riverside. They will be joined by the host Warriors — ranked 10th — George Washington, South Charleston and No. 8 St. Albans.
Flying Eagles coach Matt Osborne said he hopes his team is peaking at the right time.
"We're changing our practices around to peak. Hopefully that's where we're at," said Osborne, whose team is chasing its first regional championship since 1989. "It looks like we are in practice. I couldn't be happier with where we're at. It looks really good."
Most of the teams in Region 3 are coming off last weekend's Coalfield Conference Invitational, which was won by Woodrow. The Flying Eagles had four individual champions, including Most Outstanding Wrestler Jackson Evans at 285 pounds, and 13 place winners overall. Among them were JV wrestlers Nick Dvorak (152) and Dylan Bryant (132), both freshmen.
"They look great," Osborne said of the team's focus. "I don't have to get on anybody. They're ready to go. They're drilling is great. At the beginning of the year I said I wanted to get them drilling at about an hour and a half towards the end of the year and that's where we're at. That makes me happy. That mean's we're right. And we're staying healthy, too."
Oak Hill was second in the Region 3 tournament last season and would like to repeat that kind of performance. The Red Devils were fourth at the Coalfield Invitational and had seven place winners.
"This is what we've looked forward to all year," Oak Hill coach Dave Vincent said. "I'm really just trying to make this a normal week for the kids. We want to go in and treat this like any other tournament.
"I like how our kids have been progressing and they get better every week. I expect this to be no different. ... We've not talked about who's going to see who and who's going to be where. I told the kids the first of the week, I don't care about seeds, I don't care about brackets, I don't care about rankings. I just care about them performing to the best of their ability and the best that they can."
Independence, still third in Class AA, is at full strength, although Colten Caron will move from 160 to 170, leaving 160 vacant.
"We've finally got a full team together," Patriots coach Jeremy Hart said. "We have everybody healthy, it seems like. They've been practicing real hard, so I think they're all ready to roll. Me and Cliff (Warden) and coach (Chris) Nelson have been kind of dialing it back a little bit leading into regionals to make sure we don't get anybody hurt, but still yet trying to keep their conditioning up. That's always a balance there. All of them seem in good spirits and ready to ride."
The Patriots were second at Coalfields and had 10 placewinners, including four champions.
Greenbrier West takes the No. 2 Class A ranking into regionals. The Cavaliers were third at Coalfields with three champions and 13 place winners.
"We've done a good job of putting ourselves in place to finish well at regionals, individually and as a team, because of how important Coalfields were (for seeding). I thought we took care of business there," Tincher said. "We put ourselves in a good place seeding wise. We've just got to go out and do it again. They'll draw the pill (for the state tournament), we'll see where we fall and then you've got to go to Huntington in two weeks and tie it on."
