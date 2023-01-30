It was undeniably a productive weekend for Independence wrestling. But it was also one that coach Cliff Warden is quick to place in perspective.
The Patriots came out of the WSAZ Invitational with the Class AA championship, their first since 2018 when they won the last of their five straight state titles. They finished with 168.5 points, edging Point Pleasant by the slimmest of margins, a half point separating the teams that have combined to win the last nine state championships.
“Well, half a point’s not much of a margin,” Warden said. “They had a couple guys out; I don’t know if they will get them both back. Of course, we had a couple guys out. I know we’re going to get one of them back for sure.
“It should be interesting.”
It was Judah Price’s pin of Skyline (Va.) senior Hunter Salomon for the 150-pound championship that secured the win for the Class AA No. 4 Patriots. But Indy got big performances throughout the lineup over the two-day weekend.
Price was the Patriots’ only champion but there were four other placers in Caelyb Nichols (fifth, 144), Colten Caron (third, 175), Josh Hart (fourth, 190) and Logan Isom (fourth, 285).
“Pretty solid for near all of our guys,” Warden said. “Most everybody wrestled to their seeds, at least. We scored a lot of bonus points along the way, which helps.”
Nichols had an especially strong tournament. He advanced to the quarterfinals where he was pinned by St. Albans’ Moses Eads, but made a big push in the consolations.
He rolled to a 15-2 major decision over Point Pleasant’s Ethan Kincaid to secure placement, then pinned Skyline’s Joey Divello after trailing by six points late in the third. He was pinned in his next match and then received a forfeit in the fifth place match.
“Caelyb Nichols is Caelyb Nichols,” Warden said. “He’s going to surprise you. Sometimes it’s a good one, sometimes it’s not so good.
“But beating the Point Pleasant kid like he did and he ended up pinning that Skyline kid who was beating him up to that point, those two wins for him and for us was huge.”
Class AAA No. 5 Woodrow Wilson went in dealing with a combination of injuries and illness and took a cautious approach to the tournament.
“I thought our guys wrestled well,” coach Matt Osborne said. “As a team, we were dealing with a bunch of sickness and three different injuries. I had one pulled from the tournament and some other ones were just wrestling while not feeling good. Not an excuse to not perform well, but we were more worried about health. So we pulled some kids in placement matches because we were worried about their health for state duals and the most important part of the season.
“WSAZ is a good gauge on your competition, but we were more worried about state duals and the state tournament than this.”
Vance Neal and Hinckley Carter were unable to compete. Tyler Roark (126), J.J. Bailes (132), Troy Harris (138) and Ethan Osborne (157) all wrestled but were not at 100 percent. Nonetheless, the Flying Eagles placed seventh overall with 156 points.
Sophomore Garrett Johnson continued his march with the individual championship at 106 pounds. Also placing for Woodrow were Roark (fifth), Bailes (sixth), Harris (fourth) and Ethan Osborne (third).
Osborne picked up his 150th career victory along the way, and fellow senior Jay Jones, who fell one match short of placing at 175, notched win No. 100.
Other area place winners last weekend were Will Godby of Greenbrier East (fourth, 113), Mason Wills of Oak Hill (third, 165), Thomas Mullins of Greenbrier East (fifth, 215) and Colton Naylor of Oak Hill) (eighth, 285).
