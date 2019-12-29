The year 2019 has been a positive one for wrestling in the Mountain State.
West Virginia University, under the direction of Tim Flynn, qualified five wrestlers for the NCAA Championships in March. That was the most qualifiers for the Blue and Gold since 2014.
However, only three returned this year, leaving the Mountaineers still a young and rebuilding program.
Coal City native Noah Adams is currently undefeated and nationally ranked.
He will lead the team to Tennessee on Jan. 1 to participate in the tough Southern Scuffle.That two-day tournament, with many of the nation’s elite, will have a tremendous affect on his seeding in future tournaments.
There are now seven colleges or universities in West Virginia that offer wrestling. That’s the most schools of higher learning offering the sport in over 40 years.
On the high school level, West Virginia now has more nationally ranked wrestlers than ever before. This is a direct result of our schools traveling and competing in out-of-state tournaments.The old adage, “You have to go where the competition is” remains true and the West Virginia boys are getting some attention.
Local high school teams have done well statewide. Independence has been the most dominant AA-A team in the state in the past 10 years. The Patriots won five state championships in a row from 2014-2018 and finished second three times. Point Pleasant won the state title last year and is a heavy favorite this year, but Indy will certainly be in the thick of things come February.
Another local school, Greenbrier West, captured the AA-A state championship in 2013 and won the single A championship last year.
The Cavaliers are currently ranked first among single A schools.
In the AAA division, Greenbrier East won its first regional title in 2017 and repeated in 2018, and the Spartans always improve as the season progresses.
Our local coaches have also realized the importance of offseason instruction.
In the few months before this high school season officially started, Independence welcomed World Team member Danny Felix, Greenbrier East hosted three-time All-American Jared Haught and Oak Hill had Fairmont State coach Chris Freije and Olympian Ken Chertow holding instructional clinics for any local youths who wanted to attend.
Introducing your kids to great coaches and wrestlers as well as great mentors is what keeps your program improving.
Another positive for 2019 is that Beckley-Stratton Middle School has started its wrestling program again. The head coach is former Woodrow Wilson athlete Darius Law, and he is assisted by John Brown, who wrestled for the Flying Eagles in the 1990s. This team revival should help the high school in the future.
One last positive, from my observations, is that the numbers are good for most of the area teams. The average per school is 20-25. That’s certainly good news!
Hopefully, in 2020, we will continue to see the quality and quantity of West Virginia wrestling improve.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Lisa Williams Callahan, a big wrestling fan and avid reader of this column.