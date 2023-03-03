When the 76th West Virginia High School Wrestling State Tournament began on Thursday, the matches went quickly. Usually the first night's session lasts around 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Thursday's session lasted 2 1/2 hours.
The main reason for the shorter session was the enormous amount of pins. Almost 90 percent of the matches were won by pins and most of those lasted less than a minute. One of my buddies stated, "This place sounded like a war zone with the sound of referees slapping the mat."
Another friend who happened to be officiating said he was going to his hotel and soak his arm and shoulder to get some of the soreness out. He likened the sound of mat slapping to a huge thunderstorm. He jokingly wondered if he might end up with the equivalent of tennis elbow or an injury requiring Tommy John surgery.
Why were there so many fast pins? Some people say that's the way it's supposed to be. You have a champion from one region wrestling a fourth place finisher from another. What do you expect? I agree to a certain extent, but under a minute?
What does a coach say to his wrestler who just got pinned in 20 seconds? Do you chew them out? That's probably not a good idea because I'm sure they're not feeling too chippy anyway.
Do you make light of it and say something funny? "Aw, man, I thought you had him," forgetting the fact that your kid went straight to his back. Maybe you can say something motivational. "Hey, we'll work a little harder and get him next time." That's twisted coaching jargon for "let's shoot for lasting 30 seconds in the next match."
One of my favorite sayings is, "To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice a gift." That quote actually came from a runner, Steve Prefontaine, but it applies to all athletes and people in general. But what if your best is still not enough?
Pessimists believe adages like "you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear" or "you can train it and train it, but a jackass will never win the Kentucky Derby.''
Truth is, not everyone will be a champion. Only 16 champions will be crowned Saturday night in the AAA division and the same number will be crowned in the AA-A class. This is from a total of 448 wrestlers.
As Teddy Roosevelt might relate, "However, they all got to experience the arena and dared greatly, even in a loss."
The great wrestler and coach Dan Gable stated, "Once you have wrestled, everything else in life is easy." So be it!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to the local wrestlers participating in the state tournament. You got this!
