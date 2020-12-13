Wrestling enjoyed an unprecedented decade

The year 2020 is wrapping up the most successful decade of local wrestling since its inception in 1948. Teamwise, our area has celebrated eight state championships in a ten-year period. Independence and Greenbrier West have carried the load, with the Patriots winning five state titles and West’s Cavaliers winning three.
Greenbrier East’s Spartans contributed by winning their first ever regional title in 2017. In February 2020, Spartans coach Brian Miluk directed the first West Virginia Dual Team championship at The Greenbrier resort.. This was an event wrestling people have been wanting for years and Coach Miluk made it happen. It was first class.
On the college level, Bluefield College started a wrestling team in 2018 and it has been well received. Last season, for the first time, WVU Tech hosted the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. It was also a first class event. The Golden Bears were able to finish second in the tournament and qualified three individuals to the nationals.
Individually, local schools have crowned 31 state champions since 2011. That number includes four-timer Jacob Hart of Indy and a Dutton Award winner (best wrestler in the state regardless of school classification) Noah Adams, also from Indy. Adams went on to star at WVU and was undefeated during the regular season last year until Covid-19 ended all sports.
Also during the last decade, Greenbrier West’s Tyler Parker (2013), Marquis Frazier (2015), Logan Robertson (2016) and Noah Brown (2020), along with Indy’s Noah Adams (2017) were named Most Outstanding Wrestlers in their respective divisions at the state high school tournament.
During the same decade, several local adults were recognized for their contributions to the sport of wrestling. Cliff Warden (Independence) won the West Virginia Class AA Coach of the Year award four times and Jeremy Tincher (Greenbrier West) won the Class AA Coach of the year once and single A award twice. Amazing! Warden, Woodrow Wilson Coach Chad Sarrett and Greenbrier East’s Brian Miluk also were honored by the Nation Federation of High School Coaches for their service to the sport. Register-Herald sports editor Gary Fauber was named West Virginia Wrestling Sports Writer of the Year two times (2012, 2019), while local referee Guy Holliday was recognized as the top wrestling referee in West Virginia for the year 2019.
Another accomplishment for local wrestling in the last 10 years has been the reestablishment of the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame.
This is the only county wrestling hall of fame in the state. The Hall took a sabbatical from 2002 until 2019 mainly because of financing. Last year they regrouped and inducted six new members. This year will include five recipients.
The newest member to be inducted is Shady Spring’s Anthony Harvey, who won the AA-A 130-pound state championship in 2005. Anthony finished fourth and runner-up his two previous years of high school wrestling. Anthony began wrestling at 5 years old, following his brother Scott through the ranks. His youth coach, Dennis Stump, immediately recognized his talent and pushed hard for him to succeed. And that he did. He won numerous tournaments in the youth and junior high years and captured the noted WSAZ-TV Tournament title as a ninth-grader.
His high school coach, Larry Snuffer, stated, “When Anthony got to high school he needed to get a little better on his feet and that he did. He got to a point that he rarely gave up a takedown.” Anthony attributes much of his success to coach Danny Carter, “who spent a lot of time trying to make me better.” Anthony’s life now circles around his job as a belt coordinator at Affinity Coal Mines and watching his three children, Kaleb, Liam and Kalei grow up. A Hall of Fame plaque will be presented to him at a later date.
The success of local wrestling in the past decade will be hard to duplicate. Here’s hoping.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Donald Barnett, athletic director at Shady Spring High School and a big wrestling fan.