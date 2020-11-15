Workman hopes foundation for future is set

Liberty coach Mark Workman gathered with his seniors at midfield after a gut-wrenching loss Friday night.
The season did not end the way the Raiders wanted, but it was a fitting scene for a group that had been through so much together.
Liberty lost 34-33 to Herbert Hoover in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs. Falling two points shy of getting the program’s first-ever playoff win was bitter enough. The way it went down made it more difficult to absorb.
The Raiders led by as many as 17 at one point and were up 33-20 going into the fourth quarter. But the Huskies’ ability to strike quick on offense and a big turnover by Liberty led to two Hoover touchdowns, the last a 10-yard pass from Nick Grayam to Devin Hatfield with 2:01 to play that proved to be the game-winner.
Liberty’s defense dominated the first half, forcing turnovers on four straight Hoover drives. Three of those turnovers led to 19 points for Liberty before the Huskies made their second-half comeback.
The Raiders came up with six turnovers in all, but committed three on offense — all in the second half, and all costly.
Still, the ending did nothing to cheapen how far the team had come in Workman’s first four seasons. The struggles have been well documented — a 25-game losing streak, a 5-25 combined record the last three seasons. This season saw the Raiders go undefeated in an abbreviated regular season and attain the team’s highest playoff rating at No. 4.
It wasn’t that long ago that Liberty was a perennial playoff team. The hope now is that this team laid the foundation for a return to those days.
“I couldn’t have picked a better group to come in,” Workman said of the seniors, who were freshmen in his first season. “That’s what I told them just now — ‘Guys, you stuck with me when things were dark, and I greatly appreciate that.’
“They single-handedly have turned us back into something that Liberty used to show moments of, of being good teams. Now we’ve just got to build off of them, off of their work ethic and talent. We’ve got to keep this thing rolling.”
There will be significant personnel losses.
Quarterback Issac Atkins threw for nearly 1,000 yards in seven games and was the team’s second-leading rusher. Braden Howell and Shawn Pennington combined for 10 interceptions. Jeff Bowles and Colten Williams anchored the line.
But running back Ryan Simms, who emerged as a freshman, will return for his senior season and will be joined by multidimensional senior Logan Dodrill. Workman says the team will be a little thin at receiver after losing the likes of Howell and Pennington, but he’s confident those waiting to fill in will be able to progress.
Workman also believes Clayton Williams, who will be a senior, will be able to step in at quarterback after playing behind Atkins for two years.
“We’ve still got some key components here,” Workman said.
And don’t forget, they will doing it on a brand new field. Like Woodrow Wilson and Independence this year, Liberty and Shady Spring will have their fields resurfaced with synthetic turf next summer.
“After the kind of season we had and then get a new field and hopefully some new bleachers and kind of getting a renovation of all our facilities, hopefully we can spark some more interest and we can get these numbers up from 40 to about 50 or 55 next season,” Workman said.
