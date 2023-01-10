After Andrew Work reached a milestone, head coach George Wilmore had a challenge for him.
Unfortunately, he had to do the same during his postgame speech to his team, an assignment that was probably unforeseen six minutes into the second half.
Work reached the 1,000 career point mark in the first half, then after fouling out with about two minutes to play could only sit and watch as WVU Tech nearly squandered a 28-point lead to Indiana East. Those 28 proved to be just enough as the Golden Bears held on for an 81-76 victory Tuesday in Beckley.
Work, a junior from Oak Hill, went in needing 10 points to reach the plateau. He hit the mark with a jumper that bounced high off the rim, hit the backboard and went in at the 4:44 mark of the first half. It finished off a 16-2 Tech run for a 28-13 lead.
“It felt good. It’s thanks to my teammates, though,” Work said. “My parents are proud of me, everyone’s proud of me. My family came to the game, so it feels good.”
Work fouled out with 2:04 to play and finished the night with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He also had five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
That last 2:04 may have been the longest of his basketball life.
The Golden Bears (10-8, 5-3 River States Conference) led 37-21 at halftime, then five of their first six field goals of the second half were 3-pointers. Three of those were from long distance by Keondré King, the last putting Tech ahead 56-28 at the 13:48 mark.
It only appeared the Red Wolves were on the ropes. Instead, they answered with 13-2 run that to show signs of life, even if the deficit was still 17 with less than 10 minutes to play.
Tech was able to shake that off and got the lead back to 20, 65-45, and seemingly regained control.
But Indiana East (9-8, 3-4) kept coming. Little runs here and little runs there had the Red Wolves within single digits, twice trailing by four — 77-73 on a 3-pointer by Tobey Billups with 17 seconds to play, and 78-74 on a Billups free throw with eight seconds to go.
Tech’s Bryce Radford was 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final six seconds to stave off the East comeback.
Wilmore said his players got “comfortable” and “complacent” after building such a big lead. They turned the ball over 14 times in the second half after committing just five before halftime.
“I compared it to real life,” Wilmore said. “Sometimes things are going to happen in real life. Your wife might get sick. Your parents may get sick. You can’t give up on them. So putting into life perspective, I hope they see that.”
During the 13-2 Red Wolves run that started the comeback, Tech committed fouls on two 3-point attempts and East converted on 5 of 6 free throws.
Before all that, everything was going Tech’s way. The first 20 minutes closed when 6-foot-10 center Sal Diop drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Brant Smithers hit a shot at the buzzer after he came up with an inbounds pass that deflected off Diop.
“We were getting ball movement,” Work said of what was going right. “Hitting open people, playing good D, getting stops. In the second half we got away from that so they came back.”
Indiana East got 24 points and seven steals from Jake Johnson. Billups finished with 15 points, and Bryce Long had 11 points and eight boards.
Radford tied Work with 18 points. Smithers had 14, while Ashton Parker, King and Diop all scored nine.
It was, of course, a memorable night for Work, who was a true freshman when Wilmore came to Tech with new head coach James Long and assistant Payton Sturm in 2019.
“Andrew has been great for us since Day One,” Wilmore said. “We call him a Swiss Army knife. He can do a little bit of everything. He’s a great passer, he’s a great finisher, obviously, around the rim. He’s a matchup nightmare for people.
“I’m proud of him for scoring that thousandth point, but I told him, ‘What’s next?’ That’s a great accomplishment, but that doesn’t define who you are as a person, for one. It definitely doesn’t define you as a basketball player. I’m happy for him. It’s a great accomplishment. A lot of people don’t get to say that they scored a thousand points in college basketball, so it’s definitely a great accomplishment. But I want to see him grow even more.”
“I’ve grown a lot, my game especially, but as a person,” Work said. “When I got here I was pretty quiet. I’ve opened up a lot more now. and my game, all three of these coaches and coach Long they’ve helped me tremendously to work on my game and get better at everything I need.”
l l l
The Tech women started the evening with an 83-75 loss to the Red Wolves. The Golden Bears fell behind 29-12 in the first quarter, when Indiana East shot 57.9 percent from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
The Golden Bears (11-8, 4-4) trailed by as many as 29 in the third quarter but were able to get back into it in the fourth. They whittled it down to 11, 75-64, after a steal and layup by Janaya Berry with 4:53 to play.
The Wolves (5-12, 4-3) got it to 13 before Faith Silva scored eight straight points to help draw Tech to within 79-72 with 2:32 to go, but that was as close as it got the rest of the way.
Silva led Tech with 28 points, three assists and three steals. Berry had 17 points off the bench and Alva Hedrich had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.