- White Sulphur Springs — After Wednesday’s cuts, the attention of the remaining participants at the 100th West Virginia Amateur on Thursday turned to climbing the leaderboards.
Shady Spring products Todd Duncan and Landon Perry were amongst those eyeing the top. For the 16-year old Duncan, who turned in the second best round of the day Wednesday on the Meadows Course, his struggles on the Old White continued. After opening the tournament with a 7-over par on the Old White Tuesday, he returned to the course Thursday, shooting 6-over, for a 76. His cumulative score heading into the final round is a 220, 12 strokes behind the overall leader Philip Reale.
Perry, a senior at WVU faced some of the same struggles, shooting 1-under through the first three holes Thursday before bogeying the next three. He eventually salvaged the round, committing just two bogeys the rest of the way, adding a birdie and finishing 3-over par. His final round score of 73 matched the one he posted on the Old White on Tuesday, giving him a cumulative score of 215, seven strokes behind Reale.
“I was getting my lower body out in front of my hands a little bit,” Perry said. “I was leaking it right. Those three bogeys, they were tough. I hit terrible shots off the tee and kind of scrambled for those bogeys. I made a seven-footer for bogey on No. 6 and then on the two before I had no chance for par and was lucky to avoid double bogey.”
“The way I play, I know I can make birdies and make it back, but if I make double bogeys, it makes it hard.
“The greens were a little faster here than they were on the Meadows and you have to be aware of that. Today I didn’t get any of the easy putts. I didn’t shoot myself in the foot terribly bad, so I’m still in the hunt going into the final day.”
Perry now shifts his attention to Friday and the Meadows Course where the tournament will conclude. For Perry, that presents an advantage as he shot his best round of the tournament there Wednesday with a 69, 2-under par.
“I can be a little more aggressive because of the position I’m in,” Perry said. “I need to make up some ground, but I’m still going to be patient. It’s one shot at a time. It’s cliche, but that’s how golf is. Have fun with what you’re doing, and realize you’re in the hunt for the Amateur at the Greenbrier. I’m going to learn from it.”
Though Perry and Duncan took steps back on the leaderboard, another young local product in Wyoming East graduate Patrick Smith moved up.
Smith canned three birdies on the front nine, adding another on the back, reaching par for the day with a 70. The score was Smith’s lowest of the tournament, bringing him to a tie for 10th, and nine shots behind Reale.
“It was more about grinding it out and making pars,” Smith said. “I finally started making some putts. One started dropping from the side and it opened the floodgates fo the rest. It just felt good to make a lot of putts. I made a lot of par putts and kept the momentum going.
“There was some advice my forecaddie gave me in my practice round. He said ‘Don’t play putts under six feet outside the hole and I’ve stuck to that. I don’t think I’ve missed but one or two putts outside of eight feet on this course all week. I just trust it and go with it.”
Now comes the hard part for Smith, who has struggled with the Meadows Course. In last year’s amateur, he shot a 78 in both rounds on the course, shooting his worst round of this year’s tournament with a 75 on Wednesday.
“The goal is just to get off to a good start,” Smith said. “I like the first 13 holes of the golf course. I just need to play those to the best of my ability and just tough it out in the last five. I’ll just go in with a good mindset and try to make pars. If birdies happen, good. If mistakes happen, just make up for them with something else.”
At the top of leaderboards sit Hurricane native Philip Reale and Bridgeport native Woody Woodward. The two battled throughout the day, with bogeys bringing Woodward back to the pack. Reale capitalized, shooting his low round of the tourney with a 67, compared to Woodward’s 72 on Thursday. But with the tournament shifting to the Meadows Course, and Woodward trailing Reale’s 208 with his own 209, there’s reason for optimism.
Woodward took the lead on Wednesday with a 67 on the Meadows while Reale posted a 73. With third place trailing Woodward by three strokes, the advantage appears to be his based on his success on the course.
“The Meadows is a good track,” Woodward said. “It’s definitely a little more gettable if you hit your driver well. The par-5s are all reachable and a lot of wedges. It all depends where they put the pins, but if you hit it right you can get it going out there pretty well. With the way Phil and I have been playing, I expect it to be somewhat of a shootout tomorrow.”
“I think it’s just familiarity,” Reale said. “I’ve played the Old White a bunch, but the Meadows, last year was the first year they had it on the new re-design. (Wednesday) was the first time I saw the course since I played it the year before. I learned some things (Wednesday). I’ll definitely play a couple holes different than I did the first day and hopefully that will make a difference and save me a couple shots out there.”
The 100th West Virginia Amateur will conclude today. The first pairings will tee-off at 8 a.m. with the final group, including Reale, Woodward and Cam Roam teeing off at 10:40 a.m.
100th West Virginia Amateur (Round 3 Leaderboard)
at The Greenbrier
Philip Reale 68-73-67 — 208
Woody Woodward 70-67-72 — 209
Cam Roam 71-71-70 — 212
Noah Mullens 70-69-75 — 214
Mason Williams 73-71-70 — 214
Bryan Meyers 74-70-71 — 215
Landon Perry 73-69-73 — 215
Joseph Kaleskey 74-69-73 — 216
Tad Tomblin 70-75-71 — 216
Jess Ferrell 76-71-70 — 217
Patrick Smith 72-75-70 — 217
Mason Kidwell 76-69-73 — 218
Jacon Nickell 68-76-74 — 218
Pat Carter 76-73-71 — 220
Chris Williams 67-77-76 — 220
Nick Biesecker 79-70-72 — 221
Christian Boyd 74-73-74 — 221
Nick Dent 72-78-71 — 221
Todd Duncan 77-68-76 — 221
Owen Elliott 72-71-78 — 221