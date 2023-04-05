A cheerleading pipeline from Beckley to Athens seems to be in the works.
Woodrow Wilson senior Nasya Warner made her college choice official on Wednesday when she signed her letter of intent to cheer at Concord University.
“I’m truly very grateful for all of this and for everyone who’s been with me and had my back through thick and thin,” she said.
Warner will join former Flying Eagle teammates Rachel Ring and Kayla Wright at Concord. Woodrow has had one of the state’s top Class AAA cheer programs for a number of years, winning its seventh Region 3 championship in 10 seasons last November.
That success makes the squad attractive to college recruiters.
“Woodrow Wilson High School has a reputation for having quality cheerleaders,” Concord coach Jessica Doty said. “They’re used to going to states on a regular basis. But there’s also lots of great gyms when it comes to all-star gyms around here that are great for feeding into it. They can get their tumbling skills and even a lot of their stunt skills before they get out of elementary school.”
Warner has been cheering for seven years and got into gymnastics when she was 10, making her a bit of a late starter compared to many cheerleaders.
“I did dance at first,” Warner said, “and then it evolved to cheer.”
Warner had been strongly interested in cheering at North Carolina A&T, a Historically Black College and University institution in Greensboro.
“I heard about the school and I went to check it out, and I just fell in love with it overall,” she said. “And where it was a Historically Black school, I wanted to go deeper into my roots.”
In the end, she chose to stay close to home.
“Just the environment, and how it’s a small campus,” Warner said of what she likes about Concord. “It just seemed they were all really friendly.”
“She’s got a great personality,” Doty said. “With Concord cheerleading, when we’re looking for who’s right for the program, the first thing we look for is a good attitude, and of course the dedication. She’s funny and she’s down to earth. We just really appreciated her attitude and her personality.”
Not to mention she’s good at what she does.
“She’s very versatile,” Doty said. “She’s got a lot of versatility when it comes to her stunting abilities. She’s got a lot of experience. She’s got that experience on the mat. She’s got that experience competing on the bigger stages and the pressure that comes with it. In cheerleading you’ve got less than three minutes to get it right and you’ve got one chance. and she has that experience.”
Warner has the experience, and she also has come away a bit wiser, having gone through the Covid years.
“It’s honestly crazy that I’m able to say that I (am about to) graduate, especially it being during Covid,” Warner said. “And it (the pandemic) was during my freshman year, so I didn’t really get the typical high school experience. So just to be able to look back at it now is just honestly crazy to me because it seems like the time flew by so fast that I didn’t really get to enjoy it all as I would have.”
