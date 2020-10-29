Woodrow's sustained success a testament to dedication

Building a successful program is difficult.
Building one and maintaining it is tougher, but that's what the cross country staff at Woodrow Wilson and its feeder programs have done.
After another regional win this year, the Flying Eagles have successfully captured the Class AAA Region 3 title six consecutive times on the girls side, and the boys have done it five out of the last six years. Cycling out multiple classes and maintaining that level of success have become a testament to a formula that works.
"I think it starts at the middle school level," Woodrow cross country coach George Barbera said. "The Beckley-Stratton coach, Mary McClanahan, and Park coach Matt McGinnis do a great job introducing the young kids to the sport and getting them to love it and that's the key because in most places running is a punishment. When you change that mindset and make it fun, the next step is getting competitive at it. The programs have been competitive throughout the state."
Barbera's assessment of running is an accurate one.
Rarely is it viewed as something that's fun and rarely does it take on the appearance of that with the finish line at events frequented by participants vomiting after pushing themselves to the end. But with all sports the drive largely comes from the competition aspect, even when they're not running.
"We just try to create a competitive environment at the high school level," Barbera said. "We don't race each other in practice, but we have a tough workout throughout the week. There's a competitive nature throughout the team and that really drives the team. We can have a different top five at each event and I think that just speaks to what we're able to do and how hard the kids work. They really push each other."
The competitive drive has played a large role in the program maintaining its success and there are added benefits to doing so. When you build a culture that yields positive results, there's often adversity that's overcome along the way. Whether it's injuries or losses, every program faces obstacles, but the ones that overcome them achieve and sustain success. It's because they've become adept problem solvers.
Beckley's program is no different.
In a year during which each team has had to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, the Flying Eagles have done so successfully, as evidenced by another regional victory.
Through that adversity they found the next gear for success, turning lemons into lemonade.
"It posed a challenge," Barbera said. "But I think it helped that our kids were close. They're friends off the field and they got together on their own since last winter and have worked. They didn't have a track season, but they didn't give up. They just kept training on their own and would get together in small groups. Having the restrictions that we did, putting the preseason practices in July, that helped us because I got to train them for three weeks in July instead of not seeing them. They developed a stronger bond because they really didn't have much of a social life with everything going on. With their social gatherings restricted, I think it drew their focus even more into the sport. From the beginning they connected, bonded and they became competitive and we've been excited the whole season."
Of course, the sustained success comes from having exceptional athletes, but for Beckley the key proponent for success has been hard work. Even Barbera's oldest son struggled at times, finishing eighth in the region as a junior but worked his way up to captain of the cross country team at Concord University.
That's a story Barbera tells every year to drive his teams and show them what hard work can do.
"There are kids that run for this program that were inspired by some of the great runners we've had come through," Barbera said. "Most of the kids on my varsity teams have just developed. They may have had a step back in the past by not making varsity because they were new to the sport altogether and just worked hard.
"Take Chris Huffman. This was his second year running after not running in middle school and he finished second in the region. Take Connor Cormack. His freshman year he had a setback and that was his fuel to get on varsity the next season and he's one of my most dedicated runners in the offseason. Madison Cornett is just an athlete that trains for Spartan Races and fell in love with track and cross country.
"We have some naturally talented runners, but I'd say most of them have just developed due to their hard work and dedication."
Beckley will compete for a Class AAA state championship Saturday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
