Woodrow's sustained success a testament to dedication

Jon C. Hancock/For The Register-HeraldThe Woodrow Wilson girls cross country team gets started at the Shady Spring Invitational Oct. 3 at Little Beaver State Park. The boys and girls teams both won the Class AAA Region 3 championships last week and will compete in the state meet Saturday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. Area team qualifiers are: Class AAA: Woodrow Wilson boys and girls; Class AA: Nicholas County boys and girls; Shady Spring boys and girls; Class A: Richwood girls. Area individual qualifiers are: Class AAA boys: Malachi Crews, Greenbrier East; Class AAA girls: Abigail Londeree, Greenbrier East; Class AA boys: A.J. Williams, Liberty; Class AA girls: Chloe Honaker, Independence; Class A boys: Trey Stanley, Richwood.