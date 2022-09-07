Woodrow's Mitchell runs to Athlete of the Week

There is no way that Greenbrier East saw Darmonté Mitchell coming.
It wasn’t necessarily the combination of size (6-foot, 190 pounds) and speed, at least not initially.
There was no indication that a near-record performance was about to occur.
Mitchell had just one carry for no gain in the Flying Eagles' 31-28 season-opening win against Riverside. Last year he did not play.
But make no mistake, he made an impression quickly in Woodrow Wilson’s 49-21 victory against Greenbrier East.
He scored on a four-yard run on his first carry – the second carry of his varsity career — and he never stopped, carrying 19 times for 303 yards and five touchdowns.
For his effort Mitchell was named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.
Mitchell is the first Flying Eagles player to rush for 300 yards in a game since Marcus Manns did it in 2005 and his five touchdowns was one off the team record of six by Brent Osborne, which also came against the Spartans in Fairlea in 2014 in a 49-18 win.
The key to his success?
“The line did what they had to do and that’s all I needed, and I was going to be in the end zone,” Mitchell said. “When I saw green, I clicked to a different gear.”
Did he ever.
He topped 100 yards on his first four carries, his second touchdown an electrifying 66-yard run that gave the Flying Eagles a 21-7 lead.
All told, Mitchell had nine runs of 10 or more yards.
While most never saw it coming, Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said he did.
“We put him in there at the I-back position and he just rolled in practice,” Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said. “I told him, ‘Man, you’re going to get some carries Friday night.’ And he just caught fire, he kept telling me he wanted the ball more and we just kept feeding it to him.”
It was an offense that certainly worked. Against Greenbrier East the Flying Eagles posted over 600 yards of rushing offense and seven touchdowns and Woodrow Wilson has 892 yards on the ground (446 per game) and 10 touchdowns. The run has again become a staple for Woodrow Wilson, which has thrown the ball eight times for minus-1 yard through two games.
“This year it’s a different year, a new us,” Mitchell said. “The only thing we strive for is over 100 yards a game.”
Woodrow has run 117 times in two games.
“If you don’t have to (throw the ball) you don’t have to,” Sarrett said. “People are going to know we are going to run the ball and it’s going to be their job to stop it. That’s just how it is. These guys have taken this on, and this is our system. We have a lot of backs that can tote the load. I like to run the ball. This fits these kids, we talked about being tough and durable and that’s what they did (Friday night).”
Mitchell is one.
“We had a feel,” Sarrett said of Mitchell. “We worked the ‘I’ a little bit, he’s a downhill runner and it just clicked for him and I said we have to get him in there and he did a great job.”
An honorable mention could go to the Flying Eagles line of Caiden Wallace, Will Elkins, Tyree Fowlkes, Bryant Hill, Christian Burks, Drake Bowling and Aaron Blankenship.
“We have a good line that could be a great line,” Sarrett said, and Mitchell seconded that emotion.
At the end of the game Friday Brent Osborne approached Mitchell on the sideline of the field where he eight years earlier had set the Woodrow Wilson standard for touchdowns in a game and good-naturedly reminded him that he still had the record.
“I was going for it,” Mitchell said, smiling.
At this rate, he may just get there yet.
Midland Trail quarterback Jaden Gladwell won the reader poll with 45.7 percent of the vote. Other candidates were Greenbrier East volleyball’s Dia Sauvage, Nicholas County football’s Kaleb Clark and Woodrow Wilson cross country’s Aidan Kneeland.
