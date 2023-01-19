A Beckley native and a pair of Fayette County stars are set to be enshrined at WVU Tech.
Woodrow Wilson graduate David Kidd will join Fayetteville’s Robert “Bob” Fletcher Arritt and Valley alumnus Joe Craffey as the Golden Bear Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The three will be inducted at the Distinguished Alumni Reception and Awards banquet at The Resort at Glade Spring on Feb. 10. That will be part of Homecoming week that will include a parade on Feb. 11 starting at 11 a.m. The Hall of Famers will be featured in the parade and during the WVU Tech women’s and men’s basketball games that afternoon against Rio Grande at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Arritt had a standout football career at Fayetteville High School. He joined WVU Tech football in 1996 as a linebacker for the Golden Bears. He received many honors during his time at Tech, including second team WVIAC All-Conference (1997), All-WVIAC honorable mention (1999) and WVIAC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award (2000). He was a team co-captain in 1999.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and is a technical executive at the Electric Power Research Institute in Knoxville, Tenn. He currently resides in Knoxville with his wife Rochelle and their three daughters, Elisabeth, Abigail and Anna Leigh.
Craffey is a native of Boomer and was an all-state athlete in both football and baseball at Valley High School before playing baseball for the Golden Bears. In 1996, Craffey won the WVIAC batting title with an average of .444. He completed his college playing days at Tech with a career batting average of .364. He graduated from Tech in 1996 with an A.S. degree in Printing Technology and a B.S. degree in Health Services Administration.
After college, Craffey began his coaching career at Montgomery Middle School, coaching track and football. In 1999, he began coaching football and baseball at Valley and became the head baseball coach in 2001. His teams at Valley amassed a record of 254-176-1 from 2001-2014. His teams won six sectional championships, three regional championships and made three trips to the West Virginia state baseball tournament in 2011, 2012 and 2013. He was named Coalfield Conference Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012 and 2013. He coached 11 first team all-state athletes at Valley and coached the 2009 West Virginia North-South Baseball Game with fellow Tech grad and teammate Steve Price.
Craffey is currently a special education teacher, athletic director and assistant football coach at George Washington High School in Charleston. He lives in Charleston with his wife Christy and two children, Drew and Jaicee.
Kidd was a standout basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School and helped lead the Flying Eagles to the Class AAA state semifinals in 1988. He became the first Woodrow Wilson basketball player to earn a Division I basketball scholarship in 22 years when he signed with Morehead State University. After playing one season at Morehead State, Kidd returned to West Virginia to finish his career at WVU Tech, where he was a three-year starter. He helped lead Tech to the WVIAC Championship during the 1989-90 season when the Golden Bears finished with an overall record of 24-8 and a conference record of 16-3.
After graduating from WVU Tech with a bachelor’s degree, Kidd had many opportunities to play basketball overseas and multiple tryouts in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA), which is now the NBA G-League. He had a brief stint with the NBA G-League Grand Rapids Hoops and played for the Huntington Express and the Beckley Blazers in the USA Basketball League.
Kidd is currently a national sales director for Integrity Staffing Solutions and resides in Atlanta. He has three children: DJ Sharp, Lexie Barrier and Mason Kidd. Barrier is now an assistant women’s basketball coach at James Madison University.
For complete biographies of all Golden Bear Hall of Fame inductees, go to goldenbearathletics.com/sports/general/hof.
Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Jen Wood at techalumni@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 304-929-1400.
For more information, visit homecoming.wvutech.edu. Questions can be sent to Tech-Homecoming@mail.wvu.edu.
