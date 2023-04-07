The Wildcats are not the only show in Lexington, Ky.
They’ll have to make room for the women’s team at Transylvania University, which last week won the NCAA Division III national championship. And one of the ladies who figured prominently in that run comes from a city that, just like Lexington, has a deep basketball tradition.
Laken Ball, a 2019 Woodrow Wilson graduate, is about to complete her senior year at Transylvania. She has been with the Pioneers since signing with them out of high school and saw her perseverance pay off on April 1, when they defeated Christopher Newport (Va.) 57-52 for the title.
The game was broadcast on CBS College Sports as part of a big weekend for women’s college sports — all three NCAA division national championships were played together in Dallas. Ball had a large group of fans watching along in Beckley.
“I didn’t realize until after the game, because people were texting me and my dad and my coaches,” Ball said during a phone interview Wednesday, moments before the team was honored during an on-campus celebration. “Our phones were blowing up. But then I got to see on Facebook all the support, too. It’s pretty awesome to know your hometown is following you. I love saying I get to represent Beckley and my old high school and all of the above.”
Ball started the game and finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists. She also made the final two free throws with four-tenths of a second left — the game already in hand, but still a special moment.
“I just wanted to close the game out for us,” Ball said. “I mean, it’s pretty special to have all that attention, honestly. But it honestly just let us feel it and celebrate it together on the court without everybody else. We just kind of had all that spotlight and that was nice.”
Ball was a 1,000-point scorer for the Flying Eagles and was a four-time all-stater — third team as a freshman and sophomore, second team as a junior and second-team captain her senior year. She also played in the Scott Brown/Little General Classic.
She didn’t get a lot of playing time as a freshman at Transylvania because the team was loaded with seniors. Things started to pick up her sophomore year — when the Pioneers missed the NCAA Tournament after advancing to the Sweet Sixteen the season before — and her junior year she started 27 of their 28 games. She averaged 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Transylvania finished that season 27-1, its only loss coming in the Elite Eight.
“After that game, I think we all told each other we’re not losing another game, whatever it takes,” Ball said. “We weren’t going to feel like that.”
They delivered on that oath to themselves. The Pioneers went 33-0, meaning they have a combined record of 60-1 over the last two seasons.
Not that going undefeated was easy.
“It’s definitely a lot more mental than there is physical,” said Ball, who started all 33 games and averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. “Even the little games that most people think, ‘Oh, they’ll win by 20 points,’ those are the ones that you have to show up and go a hundred percent all the time. Even just coming in to practice with the mentality that you want to get better and working to our final goal, that’s probably the hardest part.”
Ball is a senior but is eligible for an extra season of eligibility because of Covid and she plans to take advantage. And she whole-heartedly believes the stage is set for a repeat.
“I think it’s a pretty good chance,” Ball said. “The only player we’re losing is our starting point guard (Madison Kellione) — which is a big spot to fill, but me, Dasia (Thornton) and Kennedi (Stacy) are all coming back. So I think we can do it.”
Coming from Beckley, which proclaimed itself the “City of Champions” thanks to the Woodrow Wilson boys team’s state championship count — which currently stands at 16 — Ball wanted the girls team to reach that level. It didn’t happen during her time, but she was part of the era that started to change the culture and now the Flying Eagle girls are among the state’s top rising programs.
For now, Ball will finally get her ring.
“Going through high school, it was always a dream to win a state championship and me and my team fell short,” she said, “but to come to Transy and be an impact (player) all four years and to work really hard with my team and finally get it done is one of the best feelings in the world.”
