Ally Arthur had not been introduced to soccer until one of her classmates at Crescent Elementary talked to her about it when Arthur was 8 years old.
“I had never even heard of the sport before and Sydney came to school one day and was like, ‘You’ve got to come to practice with me,’” Arthur said. “I was like, ‘What practice?’ and she said, ‘Soccer practice.’
“I went and I tried it out, and I loved it from the start.”
That classmate was Sydney Vaught, one of her four senior classmates on last fall’s sectional championship team at Woodrow Wilson. Their friendship has endured and so has Arthur’s love for soccer.
On Thursday — which happened to be her 18th birthday — Arthur ensured that her playing days will continue when she signed a letter of intent to play at Glenville State. She was accompanied by family, teammates, friends and coaches.
“It’s exciting,” Arthur said. “Nerves, also. It was a really big decision. I’m excited.”
Arthur, who will major in exercise science with future plans for physical therapy school, admitted her first college choice was actually Marshall, but Pioneers soccer coach J.R. Dodson got in touch with her.
“(Dodson) reached out to me and opened my eyes to college soccer,” she said.
She toured the campus and immediately took to its intimate setting.
“Very small campus. I like that it’s all put together,” she said. “It’s small class sizes, more one-on-one (interaction). I think I will like that a lot better than going to a huge school and not even knowing anybody in my class.”
Arthur is coming off a successful career at Woodrow in which she helped lead the Flying Eagles to sectional championships her junior and senior seasons. She capped things off in the fall by making 108 saves and posting 12 shutouts in 23 games.
When her career kicked off with Vaught’s invitation, Arthur didn’t start as a keeper.
“I was actually a defender,” she said. “I played defense up to when I was 10 years old. One of our keepers on our travel team (SWV Fusion) stepped down so they needed a keeper and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m tall. Whatever, I’ll get in there.’ So I ended up starting in the goal and I used only my feet. I was scared of (using) my hands. And then from there, now I’m here.”
She stayed in goal until her freshman year at Woodrow, when the Flying Eagles already had a starting keeper. She went back to defender for one season.
“It was different, but I expected to be center-defense in high school and that’s really what I was planning on playing. I was planning just to go back to defense,” she said. “We went down for an indoor travel tournament and Julie (Agnor, Woodrow’s head coach) saw me in goal and she was like, ‘Wow!’ She was like, ‘OK, she can play keeper for me.’ So I started training for that.”
And now she’s in training for the next phase, but will never forget her days with the Flying Eagles.
“It’s definitely been a pleasure,” Arthur said. “I love this team, love the family. I’ve liked growing together. … This team has really been my family for many years, because I played travel with these girls forever. Our chemistry was definitely together.
“It (her senior season) was an emotional roller coaster. My first game, I was like, ‘Man, this is my last first game.’ So it was up-and-down emotions for me. It was amazing to play with my team. It always is.”
