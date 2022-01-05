For the first time, an area team will compete in the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships.
Woodrow Wilson went 3-0 at the Class AAA Region 3 Quad on Wednesday and will represent the region at the state duals on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
“Representing the region is a big deal for us,” said Matt Osborne, in his third season as the Flying Eagles’ head coach. “I just hope we are healthy and we can represent our region the way it deserves.”
Woodrow defeated Oak Hill 63-15, Riverside 55-12 and St. Albans 42-36 to improve to 20-1 in duals.
“We are still not performing up to our potential,” Osborne said, keeping it in perspective. “We have a long way to go to get to where we want to be.”
The state duals began in 2020 at The Greenbrier with teams from each of the four regions competing in Class AAA and Class AA-A. Point Pleasant won the AA-A title each of the first two seasons. The first Class AAA champion was Parkersburg and Parkersburg South won it last season.
Independence will host a dual with Herbert Hoover on Tuesday (time to be determined). The winner will represent Region 3 in the Class AA-A state duals on Feb. 4, also at the State Fairgrounds.
