Woodrow wins first regional title in 33 years

Woodrow Wilson wrestling coach Matt Osborne has always been honest with his son, 152-pounder Ethan Osborne.
“I told him I would never vote for him (for Most Outstanding Wrestler), because he’s the coach’s son,” Matt said with a laugh. “So he would have to get it from somewhere else.”
He got the votes he needed, just part of Woodrow’s most successful day of wrestling in over three decades.
Woodrow sent eight wrestlers to the finals, claiming six championships, and easily outdistanced St. Albans for the Class AAA Region 3 championship Saturday at Riverside High School.
It was the Flying Eagles’ first region title since 1989.
Woodrow finished with 208.5 points. The Red Dragons, who were the defending champions, were second with 178.5.
Ethan Osborne, a junior, became a three-time regional champion with a 16-1 major decision over St. Albans junior Will James. It was the 100th victory of Osborne’s career and earned him Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Matt Osborne, meanwhile, was named Region 3 Coach of the Year. It was a nice day not only for the Osborne family, but the Woodrow Wilson wrestling family as a whole.
“To be honest with you, I thought we would do really well and I even thought we would win, but I didn’t think we would win like this,” Matt said. “We had eight in the finals and six winners. That was good, but we’re still not where we want to be. This just tells you that we’re doing the right things and we’ve got to cross another line.”
That would be the state tournament, March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Woodrow qualified 12 for the state tournament, including six champions. Joining Ethan Osborne were Garrett Johnson (106), J.J. Bailes (113), Tyler Roark (120), Jay Jones (195) and Jackson Evans (285).
“We’re trying to peak at the right time and it looks like we’re (moving) in the right direction,” Osborne said. “These are the most important two weeks, right here.”
Oak Hill was fourth with 116 points, Princeton fifth with 98 and Greenbrier East sixth with 97.
The Red Devils’ Mason Wills won the regional championship at 160 pounds. He was one of six state qualifiers for Oak Hill.
Greenbrier East qualified eight and Princeton will send five.
Team scores
Woodrow Wilson 208.5; St. Albans 178.5; Riverside 153.5; Oak Hill 116; Princeton 98; Greenbrier East 97; George Washington 91; South Charleston 46
State qualifiers
106 pounds: Garrett Johnson (WW), Ben McComas (GW), Will Godby (GE), Caitlyn Ash (SA)
113: J.J. Bailes (WW), Josh Sergent (R), Parker Hale (GE), Mahala Finley (P)
120: Tyler Roark (WW), Sam Giordano (SA), Aden Fleshman (GE), Mattie Pauley (GW)
126: Matthew McAfee (SA), Trace Hatfield (P), Josh Slack (R), Jacob Meadows (WW)
132: Moses Eads (SA), David Pomero (R), Vance Neal (WW), Hayden Keffer (OH)
138: Kaleb Ramirez (R), Saige Walls (GW), Braxton Huffman (SA), Micah Fisher (GE)
145: Colton Spradling (SA), Conner Padgett (P), Joseph Cook (R), Jacob Reeves (WW)
152: Ethan Osborne (WW), Will James (SA), Michael Hamilton (R), Alijah Nichols (GE)
160: Mason Wills (OH), Alex Webb (WW), Sam Sheets (R), Thomas Trexler (P)
170: Zach Holstein (R), Carter Meacum (P), Sam Evans (OH), Landon Jones (WW)
182: Elijah Edge (SA), Hinkley Carter (WW), Austin Roberts (GE), Jotunn Amburgey (SC)
195: Jay Jones (WW), Seth Anderson (GW), Maxwell Underwood (OH), Matthew Holderby (R)
220: Jerron Allen (SA), Gabriel Truman (OH), Thomas Mullins (GE), Jai’Ernest Keys (SC)
285: Jackson Evans (WW), Colton Naylor (OH), Calvin Roberts (GE), Nijil Amburgey (SC)