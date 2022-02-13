Greenbrier West's Evan Vandall and Woodrow Wilson's Jacob Reeves compete in the 145weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Reeves won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson 210.5; 2. Independence 196.5; 3. Greenbrier West 173; 4. Oak Hill 94; 5. Greenbrier East 80; 6. Princeton 75; 7. Shady Spring 56; 8. Midland Trail 53; 9. Nicholas County 51; 10. Liberty 38; 11. Richwood 30; 12. Woodrow Wilson B 22; 13. Greenbrier West B 11; 14. PikeView 7; 15. Shady Spring B 5; 16. Webster County 2
021222 coalfield finals 01.jpg
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts and Oak Hill's Colton Naylor compete in the 285 weight class in the Consolation Semifinals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Roberts won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 02.jpg
Greenbrier West's William Massie and Independence Seth Snuffer compete in the 113 weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Snuffer won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 03.jpg
Greenbrier East's Aiden Fleshman and Richwood's Josh Dudley compete in the 120 weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Dudley won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 04.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Jacob Meadows and Oak Hill's Joey Jordan compete in the 126 weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Meadows won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 05.jpg
Shady Springs Bryce Lambert and Oak Hill's Hayden Keffer compete in the 132 weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Meadows won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 06.jpg
Greenbrier West's Evan Vandall and Woodrow Wilson's Jacob Reeves compete in the 145weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Reeves won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 07.jpg
Greenbrier East's Alijah Nichols and Woodrow Wilson's Nicholas Dvorak compete in the 152 weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Nichols won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 08.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Alex Webb and Greenbrier West's Jayden Robinson compete in the 160 weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Robinson won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021222 coalfield finals 09.jpg
Fans react during the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021122 coalfield 01.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Vance Neal and Shady Springs Tucker Ransom compete in the 132 weight class at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Friday. Neal won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021122 coalfield 02.jpg
Shady Springs' Joshua Goode holds a banner with his mother Wanda Goode and coach Anthony Shrewsberry after winning his 150 match at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021122 coalfield 03.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Landon Jones and Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath compete in the 170 weight class at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Friday. Heath won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021122 coalfield 04.jpg
Midland Trail's Robbie Knight and Oak Hill's Gabriel Truman compete in the 220 weight class at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Friday. Truman won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021122 coalfield 05.jpg
Greenbrier East's Grayson Hosey and Midland Trails John Bowman compete in the 195 weight class at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Friday. Bowman won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
021122 coalfield 06.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Jackson Evans and Midland Trails Jacob Armstrong compete in the 285 weight class at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Friday. Evans won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Individual Place Winners
106 pounds: Dillon Perdue (I); Garrett Johnson (WW); Austin McKenzie (GW); Will Godby (GE)