021222 coalfield finals 06.jpg

Greenbrier West's Evan Vandall and Woodrow Wilson's Jacob Reeves compete in the 145weight class in the consolation finals at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea Saturday. Reeves won the match. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Coalfield Conference Invitational

Team Scores

Woodrow Wilson 210.5; 2. Independence 196.5; 3. Greenbrier West 173; 4. Oak Hill 94; 5. Greenbrier East 80; 6. Princeton 75; 7. Shady Spring 56; 8. Midland Trail 53; 9. Nicholas County 51; 10. Liberty 38; 11. Richwood 30; 12. Woodrow Wilson B 22; 13. Greenbrier West B 11; 14. PikeView 7; 15. Shady Spring B 5; 16. Webster County 2

Individual Place Winners

106 pounds: Dillon Perdue (I); Garrett Johnson (WW); Austin McKenzie (GW); Will Godby (GE)

113: J.J. Bailes (WW); Tucker Lilly (GW); Seth Snuffer (I); William Massie (GWB)

120: Joshua Goode (SS); Tyler Roark (WW); Josh Dudley (R); Aiden Fleshman (GE)

126: Trace Hatfield (P); Michael Kinzel (L); Jacob Meadows (WW); Joey Jordan (OH)

132: Moses Gray (GW); Vance Neal (WW); Hayden Keffer (OH); Bryce Lambert (SS)

138: Brad Blevins (GW); Caleyb Stover (I); Caleb Burns (NC); Ethan Martin (SS)

145: Judah Price (I); Connor Padgett (P); Jacob Reeves (WW); Evan Vandall (GW)

152: Ethan Osborne (WW); Colton Miller (I); Alijah Nichols (GE); Nicholas Dvorak (WWB)

160: Colten Caron (I); Mason Wills (OH); Jayden Robinson (GW); Alex Webb (WW)

170: Dalton Hanshaw (NC); Carter Meachum (P); Dalton Heath (GW); Sam Evans (OH)

182: Cole Vandall (GW); Derek Hypes (I); Hunter Cantley (L); Austin Roberts (GE)

195: Jay Jones (195); Josh Hart (I); Max Underwood (OH); John Bowman (MT)

220: Atticus Goodson (I); Tyler Workman (R); Gabriel Truman (OH); Robbie Knight (MT)

285: Jackson Evans (WW); Logan Isom (I); Calvin Roberts (GE); Kellen Queen (MT)

