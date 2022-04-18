Woodrow Wilson's Ziolkowski commits to Marshall

(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Olivia Ziolkowski (Woodrow Wilson) pivots between Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), left, and Anyah Brown (PikeView) to score during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.

Woodrow Wilson senior Olivia Ziolkowski has committed to play basketball at Marshall University.

The 6-foot-1 forward made the announcement Monday afternoon on social media:

"Thank you @CoachTonyKemper and @HerdWBB for believing in me and welcoming me into the Herd family! So excited to get started! #committed"

Ziolkowski was an honorable mention Class AAAA all-stater this season and helped lead the Flying Eagles to the state tournament her sophomore and junior years.

Ziolkowski was also a second-team all-stater on Woodrow's region champion volleyball team last fall.

