Woodrow Wilson's Ziolkowski commits to Marshall

Woodrow Wilson senior Olivia Ziolkowski has committed to play basketball at Marshall University.
The 6-foot-1 forward made the announcement Monday afternoon on social media:
"Thank you @CoachTonyKemper and @HerdWBB for believing in me and welcoming me into the Herd family! So excited to get started! #committed"
Ziolkowski was an honorable mention Class AAAA all-stater this season and helped lead the Flying Eagles to the state tournament her sophomore and junior years.
Ziolkowski was also a second-team all-stater on Woodrow's region champion volleyball team last fall.
