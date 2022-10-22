PARKERSBURG — Libero Emily Gallaher made one final pass and Abby Dillon registered the last of her match-high 21 assists as Anya Hasan's kill sealed Woodrow Wilson's 25-20 and 25-13 finals victory against Parkersburg Saturday inside Memorial Fieldhouse during the Big Reds' Spookfest tournament.
Woodrow Wilson wins Spookfest Volleyball tournament
The top-seeded Flying Eagles of head coach Bre Rhodes only lost one set all day and improved to 29-12-3 as ZaMahya Moss and Alanna Penn led the way with nine and eight downed spikes, respectively.
No. 2 seed Parkersburg, which will carry a 24-11-2 mark into Tuesday's home senior night triangular versus Capital and Point Pleasant, finished tops in its pool. Head coach Erin Thorpe's program reached the finals by besting Parkersburg South 25-21 and 25-23 before ousting third-seeded Spring Valley in the semifinals by scores of 25-22 and 25-19.
WWHS breezed past No. 8 seed Huntington in the quarterfinals — 25-16 and 25-11 — and then took care of fourth-seeded Hedgesville 18-25, 25-20 and 15-9.
