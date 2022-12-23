Ethan Osborne, of Woodrow Wilson, takes down Craig Barnhouse wrestling in the 157 weigh class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Osborne won the match
Rick Barbero
Woodrow Wilson wins Fallen Heroes Tournament (With Gallery)
Woodrow Wilson has a big task next week, and will go in with some momentum.
The Flying Eagles scored 443.5 team points to cap off a frigid weekend with a victory in the inaugural Fallen Heroes Tournament at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
"We wrestled pretty good," Woodrow Wilson coach Matt Osborne said. "And our tough matches we wrestled good but made some technical mistakes — which was good to see, because we need to get better."
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Garrett Johnson, right, pinned Luke Kelly, of Nicholas County in the113 weight class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Rick Barbero
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Moses Gray, of Greenbrier West, lifts up Caleyb Nichols, of Independence Wrestling in the 144 weight class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Rick Barbero The Register-Herald
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Ethan Osborne, of Woodrow Wilson, takes down Craig Barnhouse wrestling in the 157 weigh class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Osborne won the match
Rick Barbero
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Landon Osborne, of Park, right, against Carter Meadows, of Summersville wrestling in the Middle School 135 weigh class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Osborne won by a pin
Rick Barbero
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Braelen Holstein, of Shady Spring, pinned Lodan Hess, of Ravenswood wrestling in the 175 weigh class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Rick Barbero
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Josh Hart, of Independence, top, against Gabe Knoblet, of Shady Spring wrestling in the 190 weight class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Hart won by a 14-4 decision.
Rick Barbero
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Brayden Jones, of Park Middle School, left, against Elijah Gill, of Beckley-Stratton Middle, wrestling in the 86 weight class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Jones in a decision
Rick Barbero
Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament
Judah Price, of Independence, left, takes down Thomas Marcinkowski, of Greenbrier East, wrestling in the 150 weigh class during the Fallen Heroes Wrestling Tournament held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Price won by a pin.
Rick Barbero
GALLERY: Fallen Heroes Wrestling Final Day
Host school Independence was second with 410.5 points. In third was Greenbrier West (307.5), Greenbrier East was fourth (295) and Riverside fifth (291).
"They competed hard," Patriots coach Cliff Warden said. "They wrestled hard. It was good for the freshmen and the guys who needed more mat time and more work."
The inaugural tournament was held in honor of Jeff Taylor and Chuck Smith, two former wrestlers at Independence High School who were killed in the line of duty.
Taylor, a 1993 graduate, was a Navy SEAL who was one of 16 on board a Chinook helicopter that was shot down by enemy fire during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Smith, who graduated in 1995, was in the Marine Corps for four years then returned to serve with the City of Beckley Police. He was shot and killed by a drug dealer during an arrest in 2006.
Both Taylor and Smith were state placewinners.
The tournament ran well despite weather conditions on Friday with air temperatures hovering near zero degrees and a layer of snow combining to created hazardous road conditions that led to several wrestlers being unable to wrestle.
A state of emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice forced Friday's rounds to start four hours later than had been planned.
"It was great to put on an event with that many schools coming to Beckley," Warden said. "Everything ran smooth. Robert St. Clair did a great job, which I knew he would. That's why we got him to run the tournament. (It ran) in a timely fashion. Nine and 10 matches. The weather threw a little monkey wrench at us. Late start today, later finish. But it was great."
"This is a tournament right here that needs to grow in competition," Osborne said. "It was good. We had the state of emergency so that was tough, but it was good to still be able to wrestle. And the competition's good. Pool play is really nice. You get to wrestle a lot of matches. That's fun."
Up next for the Flying Eagles is the Wheeling Park Duals Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by the reigning Class AAA state champion. St. Albans, one of Woodrow's Region 3 foes, will be there as well as several out-of-state teams.
"That's going to probably be one of the toughest dual tournaments there is," Osborne said. "We want to see Wheeling Park because we never see them, so we'll have to go up there to get them. If we do see them — I don't know if we'll end up in the same. I hope so.
"Last year we were looking at trying to build a tougher schedule. We weren't allowed to leave the state last year (due to county Covid regulations). We have a really, really tough team and we want to see everybody we can and every tough match we can get, we want.
"The goal is a state championship. I felt like that's something we needed to do to get there."
