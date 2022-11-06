Woodrow Wilson reclaimed its Class AAA Region 3 cheer championship.
The Flying Eagles won the title on Saturday, outscoring runner-up George Washington. It was their first region title since 2019. They had won five straight before finishing runner-up in 2018.
Woodrow was not alone. Westside won the Class AA Region 3 title, while Midland Trail claimed victory in Class A.
Westside claimed its second consecutive championship. The Renegades also won in 2002.
Midland Trail won for the fourth time in five seasons. Runner-up Greenbrier West was the 2021 champion.
All four teams will compete in the state competition set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center.
