Woodrow Wilson swimmers have high hopes

February is rarely considered an ideal time for swimming. However, for four young ladies at Woodrow Wilson High School, February is the perfect time to hit the pool.
Thanks to stellar performances at the Region 3 swim meet two weeks ago, Rachel Feldhake, Savannah Hughes, Eden Honaker and Ashlee Mainella have qualified for the state swim meet Thursday and Friday at the Mylan Aquatic Center in Morgantown.
Olivia Ragland also qualified as an alternate.
"These girls have a strong sense of purpose and they really want to do well," Woodrow Wilson head coach Robin Feldhake said. "They are pushing themselves and it is a great thing to watch. They have been great to coach, but they do all the work."
At the regional meet, Woodrow Wilson pulled off what might have been the unthinkable at the beginning of the season.
Competing in the 200-yard medley relay, Woodrow's second place finish was good enough to guarantee all four swimmers a spot in Morgantown.
After battling an illness during the season, Rachel Feldhake had some doubts that she would make a third straight trip to the state meet. Those doubts were quickly erased with the help of her teammates.
"It means a lot to me," said Rachel, a senior. "I wasn't sure I would make it back to states for my last meet. So I am really excited to be going back and we have a really good chance to make the (medley relay) finals. I am really happy about it."
As would be expected, coach Feldhake was happy for her girls, but so was the mom who will now get to make one last state meet trip with her daughter.
"It is really special. I was thinking how bittersweet it would be if she didn't go (to states) and I went with whoever made it," Robin said. "On Saturday, when we saw that they came in second, we knew they were (all) going. It was fabulous."
The medley relay involves four swimmers swimming one leg each of the backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. With three strong swimmers already, the team got a boost over the summer when Mainella moved to Beckley from New Mexico.
"We kinda lucked out with Ashlee moving here during the summer," Rachel Feldhake said. "We have Eden at butterfly, I am a backstroker and Savannah is a breaststroker. All of a sudden we had a really good freestyler that is a really good sprinter. All of a sudden we had a chance to go to states in the relay. We are all really excited about it."
While the change from New Mexico is like night and day according to Mainella, swimming has made the transition much easier.
"It has worked out really good. The whole coming to a new school and a new swim team and I was actually good for the team, it has been crazy," Mainella said, smiling. "I was super surprised when I realized our relay team was going to states and I am also going to states in my individual event. It has been insane."
Mainella will also compete in the 100-yard freestyle event.
Now a junior, Hughes will be making her third trip to the state meet. Along with the relay event, Hughes will compete in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
"I have always been a breaststroker. It is so fun and I still enjoy it more than any other stroke. It is relaxing," Hughes said. "I also run (cross country), so I naturally do distance and I have good endurance for the 500."
Performing arguably the toughest stroke in swimming, Honaker's journey to swimming the butterfly is an interesting one.
"I have been swimming competitively since I was about 9 and I started off as a backstroker," Honaker explained. "My eighth grade year I entered the 100 (individual medley) and we noticed that my (butterfly) was a little faster.
"Heading to Woodrow for my ninth grade year, we decided that we were going to focus on it a little more. It developed really well. I used to do the mermaid tails when I was younger, so that kinda helps. I have always had a knack for the dolphin kick and it developed into what it is now."
Honaker will also compete at the state meet in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly.
"One of my coaches at a camp I went to told me that butterfly is like black licorice, you have people that absolutely hate it and people that love it," Honaker said, laughing. "I hate black licorice, but I love swimming the butterfly. It is so fun and it challenges you in so many different ways."
Along with Mainella, Honaker will be making her first trip to the state meet and naturally she is looking forward to the experience.
"Going to states in swimming is such a big deal. I have always loved swimming and I love running, but I never thought I would be one of the top swimmers to make it to states," Honaker said. "Now that I am, it is a crazy-huge deal and it is really awesome."
The trip to the state meet is sure to be a memorable one for the foursome, but they also hope the trip involves some hardware for the ride home.
"There is a little more riding on it this year because we have high hopes," Rachel Feldhake said. "Normally we go into it like we are going to swim, have fun and do the best we can. Now we are seeded fairly high. We want to get to the A-finals and get a medal. We are just going to do the best we can do."
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981