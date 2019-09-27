Woodrow Wilson sweeps Riverside on the pitch

Thursday night at Carter Family Foundation Field, the Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team hit the pitch looking to snap an uncharacteristic seven-game losing streak.
The Lady Flying Eagles wasted no time taking full control against the visitors from Riverside, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes of the match. When the final horn sounded, Woodrow Wilson had accomplished its goal with a resounding, 9-0 win over the Lady Warriors in a key Mountain State Athletic Conference clash.
“It has been a very tough stretch of games for us,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Julie Agnor said. “We have played some of the top ranked teams in the state, but we played well in those games.
Regardless of the score, I could see that they were playing well. We needed the win tonight for confidence to finish out the rest of our season.”
After a tough, 1-0 loss to Princeton, the Lady Flying Eagles faced the likes of George Washington, Wheeling Park, Hurricane, Parkersburg and Greenbrier East.
Battle tested from those tough games, Woodrow Wilson clearly was the better team Thursday. Although they dominated on the scoreboard for a 5-0 lead at the break, Agnor was not totally pleased with the performance.
“It was a big win for us tonight, even though the first half was not what I wanted from the team,” Agnor explained. “They did not perform well. Even though the score was good, they did not perform well as a team. The second half we played with better intensity. They passed and moved the ball much better. It was much better in the second half.”
Freshman Sophia Hall set the tone early when she played the ball through to herself in the second minute of action getting behind the defenders for an easy score.
After missing a shot earlier that rocked the post, senior standout, Hattie Hall nailed back-to-back, unassisted goals, less than a minute apart to put Woodrow Wilson up 3-0.
The Lady Flying Eagles kept the pressure on the visiting defenders when Logan Ragland slid a pass through to Maddy Lanna for a score in the 12th minute.
Angel Taylor rounded out the first half scoring for Woodrow on a cross from Destiny Leyva that hit just under the crossbar and dropped in for a goal.
“I think we were just lazy in the first half, sitting back thinking they could take advantage of every situation,” Agnor said. “They did, but not the way I wanted it to look.”
Riverside’s only shot on goal in the first half came with 25 seconds to play, but Alena Armstrong’s attempt was deflected past the net by Woodrow Wilson keeper, Jordan Lilly.
The Lady Flying Eagles had four goals in the second half, once each from senior Logan Ragland, sophomore Bri Perry, Lilly and a second goal from Taylor.
Woodrow Wilson pelted the goal with 13 shots in the first half and 10 in the second half. Kayden Wyatt also had one save in goal for Woodrow after coming in for Lilly in the final half of play.
Beckley is back in action Saturday when they host Washington in a noon contest.
*******
The Woodrow Wilson boys completed the soccer sweep Thursday on the road at Quincy, coming away with a 6-0 win over the Warriors. Noah Hill led the Flying Eagles with a hat trick.
The boys team will also host Washington Saturday at 1 p.m.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981