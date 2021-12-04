The ultimate goal is much higher, but the weekend went according to plan for Woodrow Wilson.
The Flying Eagles went 5-0 and won the duals championship on the first day of the Raider Rumble at Liberty High School on Friday. On Saturday, they completed the sweep by winning the team championship on the bracketed conclusion to the weekend.
Woodrow was followed by Greenbrier East in second place and Nicholas County in third.
It was a nice start, said Woodrow coach Matt Osborne, who said in the preseason that he thinks the team can post a top five finish in Class AAA at the state tournament in March.
"It was good. They wrestled good," Osborne said. "This is how we've practiced the last three weeks.
"It was what we wanted to see, but it's not where we want to be.
"Everybody bumped up a weight class, so we're not where we want to be with the weight classes. I had one kid at 120 not make his weight certification for this tournament, but the rest of them he'll be good. So I just bumped everybody else up."
Woodrow had several standout performers on the weekend, including freshmen Garrett Johnson at 106 pounds and Jacob Reeves at 152 and senior Alex Webb at 170.
"A bunch of them, but those are the ones that pushed it really good," Osborne said.
Johnson started Friday with a 7-0 victory over Elkins sophomore Gavin Boland, who lost last year's Class AA/A state championship match to Dillon Perdue of Independence.
"He's (Johnson) been wrestling since he was 3 or 4 years old. He travels nationally and wrestles, and it shows," Osborne said. "He puts a lot of time in."
Woodrow defeated Elkins, Oak Hill, Greenbrier East and PikeView to win its pool, then beat Buffalo for first place.
Following Woodrow and Buffalo were Greenbrier East (third), Liberty (fourth), Oak Hill (fifth), Shady Spring (sixth), Elkins (seventh), Mingo Central (eighth), PikeView (ninth) and Man (10th).
Results from Friday were used to seed the wrestlers for Saturday's individual brackets.
The two-day split format was well received by area coaches.
"I like the mix-up of having brackets one day and duals," Oak Hill's Dave Vincent said Friday night. "We'll see about where everyone will be seeded, and the cream will rise to the top. I'm looking forward to that part of it."
"I like it because we don't have a lot of kids that got a lot of practices in," said Shady Spring coach Anthony Shrewsberry, whose team had only six wrestlers — four at 106. "(Saturday) they've got a chance to prove that they can be the best."
As is often the case, many teams were not filling complete lineups with wrestlers not getting in the required number of practices for a variety of reasons, from illness and injury to coming in late due to football.
