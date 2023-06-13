For Woodrow Wilson pitcher Isaiah Patterson it’s all about potential over current numbers.
And WVU Tech coach Lawrence Nesselrodt sees a bundle in the recently graduated Patterson. So much so he signed the righty to a national letter-of-intent during a ceremony at the Woodrow Wilson auditorium, attended by family, coaches, teammates and friends.
“We’re excited to have him,” Nesselrodt said. “He has a load of potential and we want to help him reach it.”
“The sky is the limit,” Patterson said. “I’m starting to put in more work than I ever have. I didn’t really put in the work like I should have before. Now that it’s needed, I’ m starting to put in the work, and it is showing.”
“He’s not even touched his potential,” McKinney said. “Tech definitely recognized it. Me and coach Ness, we have a great relationship, and we talk daily during the season, and they definitely noticed his potential. And they know that he hasn’t touched his potential yet.”
For Patterson not having to take that potential far from home was a key to him signing with WVU Tech.
“It’s a family thing, I’m big about family,” Patterson said. “I live just two or three-minutes walking distance (from Tech) so to be able to be with my family and to be able to further my educational and athletic career at Tech is a big deal to me. With the baseball team I have friends who are there. It’s a real good environment for me and my family.”
Coming up, Patterson said he was one of the bigger kids in his group and he naturally threw harder than other players. And he got by on that for years.
“I found out I could pitch in Little League,” Patterson said. “Everybody just looked at me as the bigger kid and I threw the ball. Ever since then it was pitching, pitching, pitching and I just fell in love with it. I’ve loved baseball since a baseball was first put in my hand.”
And it was easy for him.
“I was just naturally good, and I never worked out crazy in baseball,” Patterson said. “Since I was five or six, I’ve just been playing and not working a lot.”
Now that he is going to the next level, the goal is to tap into that potential and with that in mind Patterson is going to begin pitching in a developmental league in Charlotte, N.C. this summer.
“Once he gets with a pitching coach and they clean some things up, the sky is the limit,” McKinney said. “One thing is, and we tried to work on it, is pushing off with his leg. A lot of what he can do is arm action and once he adds that he will probably top out at 90 with his fastball.”
Patterson said he has topped out at 84 miles per hour, and he said he can sit around 82 or 83 right now.
Patterson said he has four pitches in his arsenal, fastball, curveball, cutter and splitter.
“I feel like my out pitch is the curveball or the cutter, I feel pretty confident throwing those two pitches for strikes,” Patterson said.
McKinney didn’t necessarily agree.
“I think it’s his fastball,” the coach said. “Not a lot of guys can catch up with it when he is really dialed in.”
He played basketball at Woodrow Wilson for three years but gave it up as a senior to concentrate on baseball.
Hunter Fansler is one of his friends on the Tech team, a former Flying Eagle great who graduated the year before Patterson reached Woodrow Wilson.
“Me and him are pretty tight and every time we see each other it’s good vibes all around,” Patterson said. “There are countless guys who I grew up watching and wanted to be in their shoes. It feels good to be in their shoes now.”
And in those shoes is also a guy full of potential.
“Improvement, improvement, improvement,” Patterson said. “I want to be better than I am right now.”
Patterson said his No. 1 goal at Tech is to get a degree and he plans to major in sports management and sports medicine.
“I want to make it with my education before my athletics,” Patterson said.
