Woodrow Wilson’s Ari Payne was not a late bloomer in the ways of baseball.
Understanding that he had the right stuff to pitch at the next level was a different story.
Payne’s nearly lifelong goal of playing college baseball became a reality on Wednesday afternoon when he signed his national letter of intent to play at Bluefield University at Epling Stadium.
“If I’m being honest, I always wanted to play at the next level, but I never thought I could until my senior year,” Payne said. “I never thought it was a possibility up until this year. About halfway through I thought I might have a chance to play at the next level.”
Others saw it before he did.
“I saw it this offseason,” said his teammate Connor Mollohan, who is going on to college himself as a kicker for the Concord football program. “We were lifting and getting practice in every day and Ari was putting in extra in everything. He was going hard at everything. I knew that he was working for something that maybe he didn’t know about yet. I knew if he kept working, he was going to get rewarded. I’m so glad this is his reward.”
“He worked himself into (a college player),” coach Mike McKinney said. “He’s an athlete. A lot of people don’t know that he’s a multi-position athlete. He got All-Coalfield (Conference) as a left-fielder. He swings a heavy bat. He’s got a cannon for an arm. I think they’ll get him down there, get him in the weight room and really develop him.”
It’s that work ethic and understanding of the game that drove Payne to the next level, McKinney said.
“He’s a hard worker, a hard-nosed kid,” McKinney said. “He would do anything we asked him to do. Nobody was going to outwork him because he loves the game. One of the best attributes is his baseball IQ. He understands what we want to do. His dad (Chris) is an assistant coach for me. He’s played forever. He played travel ball all the way through. He’s a very intelligent kid. And people talk all the time about him being coachable. He’s a coachable kid.”
“It’s kind of been with me my whole life,” Payne said. “It’s just kind of a natural trait I have, and I always have had. I think it comes from my dad a lot. It definitely helped me along the way.”
Payne had a 5-3 record for the Flying Eagles and earned the Woodrow Wilson Pitcher of the Year as well as the 2023 baseball Flying Eagle Award for leadership.
“He’s a role model for the younger kids,” McKinney said. “He leads by example. The way he carries himself, the grit he has, the fight he has. I’d love to have Ari and Connor (Mollohan) for three years. That would be a dream situation.”
Payne said he has three pitches in his repertoire, a fastball, curveball and slider.
“My fastball is sitting at 83,” Payne said. “I think I can improve my velocity a lot and my pitch command a lot. It’s pretty good as it is but it needs to get a lot better.”
McKinney hopes that young players will learn from the example set by Payne, that hard work, work ethic and diligence can lead to the next level. Mollohan thinks it will.
“Ari and me have played baseball together our whole lives,” Mollohan said. “He’s one of the hardest workers and one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met. He’s really driven. I’m really proud of him for accomplishing this. This is a stepping stone for more people like him to come out of here and play baseball.”
Proximity and size were big attributes for Payne choosing Bluefield University.
“I’ve got a couple of friends there and it’s not too far from home,” Payne said.
“I really enjoyed learning about the program. I enjoyed the location of it, the campus and the fact that it’s not a huge school.”
One of those friends, Tanner Sipes, a former standout at Independence, was on hand at the signing Wednesday as well. He redshirted at Bluefield this season, so both will be on the pitching staff together for four years.
