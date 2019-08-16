Woodrow Wilson reloads

For the first time in four seasons, the volleyball landscape at Woodrow Wilson high school will not include perennial all-stater, Bryce Knapp.
Which begs the question, is there life after Bryce Knapp for one of West Virginia’s premier volleyball programs?
“Yes,” fifth year head Bre Rhodes said, smiling. “Coming into the season though, we were a little hesitant and nervous about what life would be after Bryce and all of the seniors. We had a really good core of seniors that left big shoes to fill, that is for sure.”
In addition to Knapp, the Lady Flying Eagles graduated second-team all-state selection Kennedy Cornett, Adrian Coalson, who was a powerhouse on the outside, as well as another big hitter in Sophie Booth.
Taking graduation into consideration, on paper, Woodrow Wilson might have the look of a team lacking experience. Rhodes thinks otherwise.
“You might think that, but I don’t have any (varsity) freshman,” Rhodes explained. “Everybody on the varsity, right now, I have coached before and they have a lot of experience.”
The majority of the experience for the Lady Flying Eagles rests on the back row this year with the return of senior Maria Salon and setters, Kaycee Fansler and Katie Edwards.
“During our summer tournaments, Maria really filled up the entire back row. She knows she has to control that area for us,” Rhodes said. “Kacee and Katie compliment each other really well.”
“(Katie) has had some injuries, but, she has put the work in. We should have a good pass and a good set, my hitters will just have to be able to take care of it.”
Fansler and Edwards combined to average nearly 15 assists per set last year.
Along the front line, Woodrow Wilson returns two experienced power hitters in senior Emily Martin and junior Savanna McMillion who combined for over 300 kills last year.
“Everybody has really put the work in with private lessons, going to camps and playing club-ball,” Rhodes said. “They have all put in the extra effort and that helps.”
This season, the front line will be bolstered by the addition of sophomore Olivia Ziolkowski after playing just basketball as a freshman.
“Now we have a player that is over 6-foot tall. That makes me feel better,” Rhodes said. “We haven’t really had height in the past. (Olivia) wanted to work on basketball last year. This year she decided to also work with us in the off-season and in the summer. I definitely think Olivia will shine in volleyball because the two sports compliment each other.”
Rhodes also expects to get solid production from four utility players in Maria’s younger sister, Elysia Salon, Morgan Coulter, Te’hya Smith and Asya Stewart. The foursome is part of a deep team that Rhodes feels may surprise some people.
“I have some utility players that can play both front and back row,” Rhodes said. “Once we find the right rotation, we will be alright. I have 11 on the roster and a couple on JV that I have my eye on. We had great participation those three weeks during the summer and that is who we had tryout.”
“After the summer three weeks and the past three days (of practice), I think we will a diamond in the rough,” Rhodes continued. “It might start out a little rough, but, we have great potential and players that can step up and fill those shoes. I am not expecting them to fill the shoes of those seniors right away, it will be a building process, but we will get there.”
Woodrow Wilson opens the season Saturday, Sept. 1 when it hosts the annual Shirley Brown Invitational.
