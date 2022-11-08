Woodrow Wilson is going into the state volleyball tournament on a roll. The Flying Eagles have won 14 straight matches and have dropped just one set during that stretch.
Everyone wants to peak at tournament time, but coach Bre Rhodes thinks there's room for a little more elevation.
"It's still not our best," Rhodes said Saturday after the Flying Eagles defeated George Washington in the Class AAA Region 3 championship for the second year in a row. "We still have some things to work out.
"But we have gotten better. That's always the ultimate goal is to continue to keep getting better. We don't want to be perfect until it counts."
That time has arrived.
The Flying Eagles (36-12-3) take the fourth seed into the state volleyball tournament and will open with No. 5 Bridgeport Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Woodrow has not lost since falling to Class AA No. 1 seed Shady Spring in a Raleigh County tri-match on Oct. 13. Since then, the Eagles have won 35 of 36 sets, the only loss in a 2-1 win over Hedgesville — the third seed in Class AAA — in a Parkersburg tournament on Oct. 22. Woodrow went on to win that tournament.
The Eagles went into the season with significant holes to fill with the graduation of Elysia Salon, Olivia Ziolkowski, Emily Stack and Abby Wooton. Several players have been able to pick up the slack and send Woodrow back to Charleston, including 6-foot-4 senior middle hitter ZaMahya Moss, who has 270 kills and 114 blocks.
Sophomore outside hitters Salia Harris (team-high 293 kills) and Alanna Penn (262 kills) have stepped up big. Sophomore Abby Dillon has 1,065 assists and 473 digs.
Juniors Emily Gallaher (453 digs) and Abby Mower (398) and senior Lesleigh Ball (279) are among the defensive leaders.
One area of strength has been serving, which stood out in the region win over GW.
Dillon (330 points) and sophomore Skylar Jeffery lead the team with 58 aces. Mower has 42 saves, Penn 38 and Ball 30. The team's serving percentage is 96.4.
"We work on it every day. We try not to miss any," Rhodes said. "That was something that has helped us all season long."
Wednesday's winner will advance to play the winner between No. 1 Musselman and No. 8 GW at 6:30 p.m.
