Woodrow Wilson fends off Capital

While adverse weather has yet to play a serious factor this year during the high school basketball season, player illnesses, on the other hand, have been a huge factor.
One night after the Woodrow Wilson boys had to battle Capital without double-digit scorer, Ben Gilliam, the girls team hosted Capital Wednesday also minus their two leading scorers in Liz Cade and Victoria Staunton.
"We kinda prepared this week because we knew they weren't going to be able to play," Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. "This is our team next year was the first thing we told them. It was an opportunity for someone to step up. It was what we have been talking about all year with next man up. You have to always be prepared and this is why we practice the way we do."
Without their senior leaders, the Lady Flying Eagles weathered the storms and rode the strong play of Cloey Frantz and Jamara Walton to push past a pesky Capital team, 64-49.
"It was great that we got a win and it was a great experience for some of our young kids that don't get a lot of varsity time," Nabors said. "Tonight showed that we have some potential. Now, when the game is on the line, they have experience. During that tough stretch tonight, we had young players in the game and we didn't have Liz or Victoria in there to bail them out. Our other kids stepped up and stayed the course. When we needed stops, we got stops."
Capital came into the game with a 5-12 record, but did not play like it early when Natalalyia Sayles scored five straight points to give the Lady Cougars a 5-0 lead two minutes into the contest.
With his team struggling to score, Nabors ask for a quick timeout.
"I just wanted them to settle down and focus in on the game plan," Nabors said. "We have a lot of respect for Capital. Coach (Michael) Cunningham is doing a great job with that program. They play hard and the kids respect him. We just needed to lock in, refocus and not give them open looks."
For the next six minutes, Woodrow Wilson would hold Capital scoreless, while running off 19 straight points to end the first quarter. The lead would grow to 18 points with just under four minutes left in the half before Sayles got hot and Capital came storming back.
"I just thought we lost a little focus. We got a little sloppy and didn't take care of the ball. Defensively, we just wasn't moving on the flight of the ball and we were allowing them to get driving lines. We just didn't have good team defense," Nabors said.
When the halftime horn sounded, Capital had cut the lead to eight and refused to go away in the third quarter. Answering every effort by Woodrow to pull away, Sayles scored four of her game-high 23 points to cut the lead back to six points with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Sensing her team was in a little trouble, Frantz, who scored 16 on the night, rose to the occasion for the Lady Flying Eagles to help spark a 9-3 run to close the period.
"I thought Cloey Frantz just stepped up and put us on her back," Nabors said firmly. "We were just stagnate on offense and we couldn't get anything going. Cloey is a go-getter and she wanted to win so bad. Cloey excepted the challenge and was willing to do whatever it took to win tonight."
In the fourth quarter, the Woodrow defense locked down and frustrated the Lady Cougars who managed only one made free throw over the first six minutes. When Walton scored the last of her 18 points on the night with just over a minute to play, Woodrow led 63-42.
Olivia Ziolkowski added 11 points and Keanti Thompson scored 10 for the Lady Flying Eagles who move to 13-3 on the season
Woodrow Wilson will now hosts No. 7 South Charleston Friday on Hall of Fame night.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Capital (5-13)
Chrisiah Rush 5, Talayah Boxley 7, Abbie Robinson 6, Natalyia Sayles 23, Ryuana Calloway 1, Stephanie Hudnall 4, Anaisia Griffin 3. Totals: 14 8-12 49.
Woodrow Wilson (13-3)
Cloey Frantz 16, Olivia Ziolkowski 11, Jamara Walton 18, Sierra Conley 4, Keanti Thompson 10, Camille Fenton 4, Rachel Eans 1. Totals: 18 13-29 64.
C: 5 17 15 12 — 49
WW: 19 11 19 15 — 64
3-point goals: C: 6 (Sayles 4, Robinson 2), WW: 2 (Frantz, Ziolkowski). Fouled out: Boxley (C); Conley (WW).