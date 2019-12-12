Woodrow Wilson expects to leave MSAC with a bang

south charleston —As Woodrow Wilson enters its final season as a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, head coach Ron Kidd expects to go out with a bang.
After all, expectations for Beckley basketball are always high.
Extremely high.
“Our goal, as always, is to be cutting down the nets at the (Charleston) Civic Center at the end of the season,” Kidd said at the MSAC Boys Basketball Media Day event, held Wednesday at Little Creek Country Club, an event presented by Wally’s & Wimpy’s Sports Digest.
“That’s our expectations and why we try to get better and play for,” he added.
That’s no small task, considering his slate of games includes traditional hoops powerhouses in West Virginia’s premier conference, also made up by some of the state’s largest high schools enrollment-wise.
Woodrow Wilson was picked No. 2 with 100 total votes and two first place nods in the 2019-2020 MSAC Preseason Boys Basketball Coaches Poll, released Wednesday.
George Washington was tabbed No. 1 by the coaches, with 114 total votes and eight first place tallies.
Cabell Midland ranked No. 3 (95 votes), followed by No. 4 Capital (77), No. 5 Huntington (67), No. 6 Spring Valley (65, one first place vote), No. 7 St. Albans (64), No. 8 South Charleston (62), No. 9 Hurricane (46), No. 10 Parkersburg (24) and No. 11 Riverside (12).
When the first Associated Press Boys Basketball Poll of the season was released Monday, five MSAC members were ranked in its top ten in Class AAA, No. 3 George Washington, No. 4 Cabell Midland, No. 7 Capital and No.10 Woodrow Wilson.
“It’s like the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) of our state,” Kidd replied, referring to the grueling schedule that awaits his Flying Eagles.
“I hate to leave the (MSAC) conference, basketball-wise,” Kidd said. “I love it, because it’s competitive. The only think I don’t like is having to play on a Monday or Wednesday, traveling real far and having school the next day. But I love the competitive spirit in the MSAC. It’s a battle, each and every night.
“It’s a dogfight. You have to be ready to play every night.”
Woodrow missed a trip to the state tournament last season despite a 19-6 record, having been upset in the regional final by George Washington by two points.
“That was a blow to us, but we lost to a good team,” Kidd said. “It was hard to swallow.”
Kidd is in his 20th season as head coach for the Flying Eagles. He’s now one of the most veteran coaches in the MSAC, along with GW’s Rick Greene who has coached 28 years for the Patriots.
“It seems like I just started yesterday,” Kidd said with a laugh. “I remember when I was one of the young guys in the conference. Now, you’re calling me an old guy. It’s true: Time flies when you’re having fun.”
Kidd was an assistant under Dave Barksdale for seven years. Now, Barksdale is Kidd’s assistant, along with Michael Fowlkes and a newcomer on the Beckley bench, Tink Brown, a former Woodrow Wilson and Marshall University standout.
Kidd has 34 players coming out for basketball this season, counting ninth grade, JV and varsity squads.
Four players that started games last season return this year, according to Kidd. They include 6-foot-5 junior center Ben Gilliam, 6-3 junior forward Ayden Ince, 6-foot senior guard Richard Law and K.J. Jones a 5-9 senior guard.
His bench is thinner than normal, Kidd said, with some former players transferring to other schools.
“The guys that we have will have to play a whole lot of minutes,” Kidd said. “We have to be strong and play smart.”
Look for the trademark Beckley style of play, Kidd said. That’s high-pressure defense and a fast-paced offense.
“We rely a lot on our defense, Kidd explained. “We like to run up and down the floor.
“I’m very excited for basketball season. It’s the best time of the year for me.
So, one last season for the team called Woodrow Wilson by most others in the MSAC, as the Flying Eagles do a farewell tour of hardwoods across southern West Virginia. But the front of the jersey proudly displays BECKLEY. There’s a reason for that, beyond tradition that pre-dates Kidd and Barksdale, going back to the legendary Jerome Van Meter.
“I think it represents the whole city,” Kidd said. “It’s tradition. I think Coach Van Meter and Coach (Lawrence “Preach”) Wiseman had Beckley on the front of their jerseys too. There’s a whole lot of pride in our program, playing for Beckley.”
Jim Workman is the publisher of Wally’s & Wimpy’s Sports Digest.
2019-2020 MSAC Preseason Boys Basketball Coaches Poll
Presented by Wally’s & Wimpy’s Sports Digest
Rank Team Total points (1st place votes)
1. George Washington 77 (8)
2. Woodrow Wilson 100 (2)
3. Cabell Midland 95
4. Capital 77
5. Huntington 67
6. Spring Valley 65 (1)
7. St. Albans 64
8. South Charleston 62
9. Hurricane 46
10. Parkersburg 24
11. Riverside 12