Greenbrier East 49, Woodrow Wilson 46
FAIRLEA — The sequel provided much more suspense, but the ending fell a little short for Woodrow Wilson's liking.
Three Greenbrier East players ran for over 100 yards and the Class AAA No. 16 Spartans were able to hold off Woodrow for a 49-46 win Friday at Spartan Stadium.
The rivals were playing for the second time this season after both of their originally scheduled opponents had to cancel due to Covid-19 concerns. East won the first matchup 39-12 the first week of the season.
In a game that had 95 points and 987 yards of total offense, neither team scored consecutively. The Spartans (4-2) never trailed, but Woodrow did tie the game three times.
Quarterback Monquelle Davis, back after missing time with an injury in last week's loss at Oak Hill, ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Piner ran for 110 yards and scored three times. Quentin Wilson finished with 133 yards and ran for a TD.
Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen had his strongest game as the Flying Eagles starter. The junior was 8-of-13 for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Both of McMillen's TD passes went to Jace Colucci (75 and 25 yards).
Hezekyiah Creasy, who ran for 154 yards in the teams' first meeting, finished with 161 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season.
Tylai Kimble returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown for the Flying Eagles (1-5).
Woodrow is scheduled to host George Washington next Friday, Oct. 23, while the Spartans are set to welcome St. Albans.
WW: 6 20 6 14 — 46
GE: 13 21 7 8 — 49
First quarter
GE: Colby Piner 34 run (Noah Dotson kick), 11:04.
WW: Maddex McMillen 1 run (run failed), 7:53.
Second quarter
GE: Quentin Wilson 47 run (kick failed), 7:37.
WW: McMillen 1 run (Connor Mollahan kick), 6:02.
GE: Nate Baker 1 run (run failed), 5:02.
WW: Tylai Kimble 75 kick return (run failed), 4:50.
GE: Monquelle Davis 49 run (Dotson kick), 3:58.
WW: Jace Colucci 75 pass from McMillen (Mollahan kick), 1:13.
GE: Davis 36 run (Baker run), :20.
Third quarter
WW: Hezekyiah Creasy 64 run (run failed), 9:54.
GE: Piner 29 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 6:20.
Fourth quarter
WW: McMillen 2 run (Creasy run), 5:27.
GE: Piner 15 run (Piner run), 2:26.
WW: Colucci 25 pass from McMillen (run failed), :41.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — WW: Creasy 19-161, Nate Grayton 10-66, McMillen 18-52, Jacobe Harville 6-45, Keynan Cook 1-25, Koalton Ray 5-20, Elijah Redfern 1-(-8); GE: Davis 10-153, Wilson 11-133, Piner 18-110, Baker 2-13.
Passing — WW: McMillen 8-13-0-160; GE: Davis 3-7-0-34, Christian McNeely 1-1-0-19, Baker 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — WW: Cook 4-53, Colucci 3-98, Redfern 1-9; GE: Piner 2-48, Baker 1-3, Braden Bragg 1-2.