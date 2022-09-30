Woodrow Wilson's Tylai Kimble, right, gets to the end zone for a second quarter touchdown against Preston Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. The Flying Eagles won the game 42-7. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson dominant in win over Preston (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
As Woodrow Wilson continues to pile up the rushing yards, the bond between backs and linemen continues to strengthen.
"Man, I love them boys," senior running back Tylai Kimble said. "They've been doing their thing. I love them. They're my boys till we die. We're gonna be at each other's weddings, anything they have. They're my boys."
100122 Woodrow 6.jpg
Tylai Kimble, of Woodrow Wilson, right, gets tackled in the endzone for a second quarter touchdown against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 7.jpg
Nathaniel Grayton, of Woodrow Wilson, second from left, gets gets tackled by Preston High School defenders in the first quarter Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 5.jpg
Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles cheerleader Ashlin Marcum during game against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 3.jpg
Woodrow Wilson cheerleaders in the rain against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 2.jpg
Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagless fans in the rain against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 4.jpg
Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles band member performs in the rain in game against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 9.jpg
Matthew Moore, of Woodrow Wilson, 35, breaks away for some yardage against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 8.jpg
Darmonte' Mitchell, of Woodrow Wilson, 9, breaks away for some yardage against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 10.jpg
Matthew Moore, of Woodrow Wilson, 35, dives for some yardage against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 1.jpg
Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles member performs in the rain in game against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 11.jpg
Nathaniel Grayton, of Woodrow Wilson, 11, gets away from, Ethan Harper, of Preston High School during game Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100122 Woodrow 12.jpg
Matthew Moore, of Woodrow Wilson, 35, runs for some yardage against Preston High School Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY; Woodrow Wilson vs Preston H.S.
Those life events are far down the road. For now, the Flying Eagles are focused on the present, which currently sees them in their most successful swing in two decades.
Kimble scored three touchdowns and was one of two 100-yard backs in Woodrow's 42-7 victory over Preston on a rainy Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.
Woodrow is 5-1 for the first time since 2001. The 2005 team won its first eight games.
As has been the case all season, this was one up front. The Flying Eagles gained 411 yards, all on the ground as rain pelted the synthetic turf all night long.
"We knew weather was coming and we weren't going to postpone," Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said. "You've got to play football in the rain, so we were ready for it."
That was evident from the start. After the defense forced the Knights (0-5) into a three-and-out on the game's first series, the Flying Eagles took over at their 30-yard line and ran off 14 running plays.
With no penalties and no one running out of bounds, the clock didn't stop for six minutes, 57 seconds real time. Darmonté Mitchell's 4-yard touchdown made it 7-0 with 3:41 left in the first quarter.
From there, the Eagles didn't have to go methodical because they worked with a short field most of the remainder of the game. Their next two scoring drives started in Preston territory after Knights' punts. Kimble scored from 12 yards and Matt Moore barreled in from six with 1:08 on the clock to stake Woodrow to a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Woodrow got the ball to start the second half, and even after a three-yard loss after a bad snap on first down, Moore got the Eagles back into Preston territory with a 15-yard gain to the 41.
Three plays later, Kimble raced for a 38-yard touchdown and 28-0 lead to start a pivotal swing.
Connor Mollohan executed an onside kick toward the right sideline that Kimble was able to pick up at the Preston 38. Quarterback Jay Jones kept and ran 32 yards down the left side, and Nate Grayton finished it off with a 6-yard touchdown that put Woodrow up 35-0 with 9:19 left in the third.
The Eagles scored two touchdowns in a 17-second span.
"That's a gamechanger," Sarrett said. "Connor Mollohan does a great job with it, Tylai Kimble and those guys on that onside kick go down and get that. It's a weapon for us."
"Coach (Jerry) Umberger told me, 'Go get it,'" Kimble said. "I had to go get it. It was very important. We came out and put a little more hurt on them. You've got a team down, you get the onside (kick), it's icing on the cake."
Sophomore Christian Stewart intercepted Preston quarterback Dylan Taylor on the next drive, and Kimble finished the varsity's night with a 39-yard touchdown that put Woodrow up 42-0 with 4:40 left in the third.
The Eagles turned it over to the reserves from that point and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Taylor scored 13-yard run less than two minutes into the fourth to help the Knights avoid the shutout.
Kimble finished with 112 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns for the second straight week. His TDs came on his final three carries.
Moore added a game-high 153 yards on 16 carries.
Woodrow's defense held the Knights to 89 yards of total offense.
"That line showed up again. Those guys on Homecoming played tough, opened up some big holes for Matt and Nate and Tylai," Sarrett said. "I was proud of everybody and it was a full effort on defense there. We gave up a cheap score there at the end, but that's just football."
Preston will host Bridgeport next Friday at 7 p.m.
Woodrow, meanwhile, welcomes former MSAC foe Huntington to Beckley that night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
"It is (big), but you know what? They're all big," Sarrett said. "Every Friday night's a big one. The one after that's going to be big and the one after that's going to be big. We'll just roll right in."
