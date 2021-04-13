Losing records are not a common sight for the boys basketball teams at Woodrow Wilson and Bluefield.
However, that is exactly where both storied programs find themselves with sectional play only a week away.
Looking to build some much needed momentum, the two old rivals clashed for the second time this season Tuesday the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The momentum gained belonged solely to the Flying Eagles.
Starting the game on a 10-0 run, Woodrow led by as many as 34 points in the opening half to rout their neighbors from Mercer County, 78-49.
"I thought we played with a whole lot of hustle and emotion tonight," Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "We played hard and played team ball. It looked like Beckley basketball out there, especially in the first half."
A triple from Caleb Fuller broke the opening run, but Woodrow Wilson was far from done in the initial quarter of play.
With defense turning into offense, the Flying Eagles buried Bluefield amid steals, offensive rebounds and runouts.
Before the Beavers could score again, Woodrow ran off 15 straight points, capped by two beautiful assists from Ben Gilliam to DeWayne Richardson for easy scores.
"We actually started like this Saturday. I think being at home helped, but our kids came ready to play tonight. It's crunch time now and we have to play with a sense of urgency," Kidd said.
Leading by 20 in the second quarter, the Flying Eagles applied the knockout blow with a 13-0 spurt in less than a three-minute span.
The highlight of the run was a perfect lob from Keynan Cook that resulted in a resounding slam from Gilliam.
Woodrow led 48-17 at the break.
"This is the kinda team we want," Kidd said. "We want guys that enjoy being a part of Flying Eagle basketball."
Richardson led the scoring barrage with 17 points and was followed by Gilliam and Maddex McMillen, who scored 13 points apiece. Gilliam also had seven rebounds.
"DeWayne was everywhere tonight and he played really good Saturday also," Kidd said. "He is bringing us energy off the bench and that is really what we need."
Kayden Slay added eight points, while Cook had five steals and seven rebounds. Freshman Elijah Redfern had seven assists in three quarters of play.
"Everybody played really well tonight. Maddex looked smooth and he is really rounding into form," Kidd said. "He was a man up at Parkersburg (South on Saturday) and he was a man out there tonight."
Woodrow Wilson (6-10) closes out the regular season by hosting Princeton Thursday. The same two teams will meet again Tuesday in Princeton in the opening round of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Bluefield (4-9) will host PikeView Friday.
Bluefield (4-10)
Logan Hayden 2, Chance Johnson 6, Jae'on Flack 10, Tre Walker 5, Caleb Fuller 11, P.J. Hairston 4, Jalen Green 3, Kam'Ron Gore 8.
Woodrow Wilson
Ben Gilliam 13, Keynan Cook 6, Maddex McMillen 13, DeWayne Richardson 17, Kayden Slay 8, Elijah Redfern 4, Sam Peck 5, Mike Miller 8, Josiah McKay 2, Caleb Dixon 2.
B: 5 13 11 20 — 49
WW: 26 21 14 17 — 78
3-point goals: B: 5 (Flack, Fuller, Green, Gore 2), WW: 4 (McMillen, Richardson, Slay 2). Fouled out — B: Hairston (B)