charleston — Woodrow Wilson was hoping to flashback to 2003 Saturday inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Not only was that the last time the Lady Flying Eagles won the Class AAA state volleyball championship, it was also the year that Woodrow and Shady Spring doubled up as state champs.
Unfortunately for Woodrow Wilson, its title hopes faded in a quarterfinal loss to Hedgesville in three sets.
“Today was disappointing, but I am so proud of this team,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Bre Rhodes said. “It was not the season that we expected with all the various difficulties, but we still came a long way.”
The first set was a nailbiter with eight ties before Hedgesville ran off four points for a 15-11 lead. Woodrow Wilson fought back and tied the set on kills from Savanna McMillion and Kacee Fansler, but the Lady Flying Eagles could not get over the hump and fell 25-23.
“We were expecting a fight from (Woodrow Wilson). We saw them back in September and even those (sets) were pretty tough. We knew coming in it was going to be pretty tight,” Hedgesville head coach Joy Vandine said.
With set two tied at 9-9, Woodrow scored five straight points, sparked by an ace from Aysa Stewart. Stewart’s ace was followed by two kills from Elysia Salon and one each from Fansler and McMillion.
Vandine was forced to take a timeout to settle her team down.
“I only have two girls that have ever played here before. Just being here was all nerves and jitters,” Vandine said. “I was really trying to convince them to calm down. The game hadn’t changed, just the location. The good part for us is that this group really gets along and plays well together.”
Woodrow Wilson maintained the lead out of the timeout, but with her team trailing 20-15, junior outside hitter Skylar Yates rallied Hedgesville to victory.
Three kills and three aces from Yates keyed a 10-1 run that put Hedgesville up 2-0 and in the driver’s seat in the match.
“She has been the backbone of our team all year,” Vandine said. “She steps up when she needs to and lets the other kids shine when they can. She has really been our leader.”
“She is solid for sure. We prepared her where we had seen her in years past. She is the one they take it to every time,” Rhodes said of Yates.
The comeback in set two by Hedgesville was the turning point in the match.
“That was something that we struggled with all season, digging a hole and trying to get back out,” Rhodes said. “Once they got that run, we just couldn’t get back out of it.”
The Lady Flying Eagles did take the early lead in the do-or-die third set before Hedgesville fought back to take the lead at 10-9. The set would be tied five times, with the last one coming at 20-20.
A crucial attacking error from Woodrow was followed by a block and a kill from Yates to help Hedgesville close the set on a 5-0 run to secure the match.
“That is the difficult part. We had the lead a couple of times and just couldn’t finish it,” Rhodes said. “They all played hard and played with their heart. It just didn’t fall our way this time.”