Off the field and on, Matt Moore and Tylai Kimble have been the best of friends since they were 11 years old. Now they will continue that friendship next fall.
The Woodrow Wilson seniors joined fellow football player Connor Mollohan in making their intentions known on Wednesday. Mollohan, a kicker and punter, signed to play at Concord.
Moore and Kimble, meanwhile, are both headed to Glenville State.
Mollohan’s decision came down to Concord and West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I was going back and forth in my head, and one morning I woke up and went to the gym and texted my dad, ‘I think it’s time,’” Mollohan said. “It’s close to home, the coaches are really nice down there and a good education, which is really important.”
Mollohan, who plans to major in criminology, started kicking when he was in eighth grade at Park Middle School. The football team was in need of a kicker and J.J. Tabor, the football coach at the time, approached Mollohan about trying out since he knew he was a soccer player.
“I came up there and I kicked about three balls and he was like, ‘All right, you’re playing Thursday,’” Mollohan said with a laugh. I said, ‘Perfect! I love it.”
And he’s been doing it ever since, including the last four years at Woodrow. Last fall, he averaged 59.2 yards per kickoff and had 14 touchbacks and four onside recoveries. He converted on 30 of 31 extra points (the miss was blocked) and had three field goals, including a long of 41 yards.
He also punted and averaged 40.1 yards and 4.21 seconds of hang time.
For Moore and Kimble, committing to the same school was by design.
“Yeah, we planned that,” said Moore, who is considering going into nursing. “We went to the visit together and everything. We just wanted the opportunity to play at the next level. Me and Tylai hang out all the time. He’s one of the people I can call on if I need something really important. We’re pretty close.”
“We went on the visit there and then they started talking about (dorm) rooms, and me and Matt basically live with each other already. We might as well do it in college.”
Behind a stout and experienced offensive line, Moore and Kimble were part of a deep running attack that helped lead Woodrow to a second straight playoff appearance.
Moore was the leading rusher with 1,003 yards on 152 carries and scored five touchdowns. Kimble ran for 330 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
The back half of all three players’ careers was memorable, with back-to-back playoff appearances.
“It was great,” said Kimble, a possible physical therapy major. “There were times I wish we could have made it further, but beggars can’t be choosers. Ninth-grade year, 1-9. Tenth-grade year, 1-9. Then we turned it around, going to the playoffs two years in a row. That’s all you can ask for.
“I mean, a ring would be lovely. But you can’t have it all sometimes.”
“It was probably the best two years I ever had on the high school team,” Mollohan said. “Our chemistry, our camaraderie, everybody loved everybody. It was fun playing with dudes that really were just going for one goal and that was just to win.”
“It was so fun,” Moore said. “I wish I could relive it, to be honest. But it’s on to the future now.”
