Bella Staples and Abby Humphrey are teammates who compete in the same events, so of course there is a bit of a friendly rivalry.
“Oh, yeah. We’re always talking trash,” Staples said with a laugh.
“Well, she’s way better than me,” Humphrey said modestly, “but she definitely pushes me to be better.”
The work and competition have paid off. The two held a joint signing ceremony on Tuesday, with Staples heading to Marshall and Humphrey bound for Concord.
Both girls compete in shot put and discus.
Humphrey started competing in track in sixth grade and soon learned she preferred the field events.
“I just don’t like running,” she said with a laugh. “The most important thing is working out, and I like to work out.”
Shot put is her favorite of the two events. She has a personal best of 30 feet attained last season.
“You really just need to be strong,” said Humphrey, who will major in biochemistry. “Discus is more technique.”
The shot is also where Staples has made her name. She still has the state’s top distance of the season, launching it 42 feet, 6 inches at Cabell Midland on April 1.
Staples also has the ninth-best recording in the discus, going for 103-9 at Woodrow’s Pete Culicerto Invitational on April 21.
Staples said she has family who are Thundering Herd alumni, including cousin Chase Hancock, a former football player at Woodrow and Marshall.
“I didn’t really expect anything going into this, especially going DI,” she said. “Last year I just tried it on a whim. As soon as the season was over last year, my coach gave me some ideas.”
She had also looked into other schools such as West Liberty and Concord. But she met Marshall assistant coach Andy Fryman and things took off from there.
“Everything is high tech and beautiful,” Staples said of the Huntington campus. “Marshall is just perfect.”
Staples and Humphrey have been among the consistent scorers for the Flying Eagles, who are No. 4 in the latest power rankings at runwv.com.
