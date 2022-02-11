Solidly in the midst of a four-game win streak, which included three straight over sectional opponents Greenbrier East, Princeton and Oak Hill, Woodrow Wilson tried its hand against a Region 3 foe, George Washington, a team that had beaten the Lady Flying Eagles a month ago when the team was in the throes of a 1-10 start.
George Washington nailed 11 3s, but still didn’t have an answer for Woodrow Wilson as the Flying Eagles ran their win streak to five straight, 54-40 at the high school Friday night.
With the 3-ball helping George Washington stay close, the Flying Eagles continually went inside as seniors Adriana Law and Olivia Ziolkowski went to work. What they didn’t make, freshman Josie Cross cleaned up inside. That trio combined for 41 points.
“We want to attack inside out,” Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors said. “We aren’t the best 3-point shooting team. We can shoot great in practice. We don’t want to rely on that 3-point shot. We want to play good fundamental basketball, throw the ball inside and if they collapse kick it out. If you have the shot, OK, knock it down. We want to do what we do, play fundamental basketball.”
Meanwhile, Lataja Creasey and Abby Dillon were running the show in the backcourt.
And that has been a winning formula.
And the maturation of Cross, a freshman, is one of the reasons for Woodrow Wilson’s resurgence.
“We expect Josie to do the little things,” Nabors said. “Our seniors Olivia Ziolkowski and Adriana Law, we want to go through them offensively. We expect Abby Dillon and Lataja Creasy to run the show. We move Abby to two guard and Lataja is doing a good job running the show. Josie Cross is the person we need to do the little things. She is getting defensive rebounds, she is getting offensive rebounds, she is getting deflections, she is good shot blocker, she is getting loose balls. Every successful team needs a person who does the little things.”
All the things Nabors alluded to were part of a Cross-led 10-0 run at the end of the third, into the fourth, that broke up a close game. She scored the first five points of the run and was in the middle of things as the Eagles blew the doors open and made the score 48-33. Creasey hit the Flying Eagles' final 3 to end the run.
Woodrow had one 3 a quarter compared the Lady Patriots' 11. The juxtaposition in styles was obvious.
“They’ve really improved, and they’ve got some good wins,” said George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster. “They went down to Greenbrier East and got a nice win, it’s always tough to go down there and do that. I think (Nabors) is back to where he is healthy, and he isn’t fighting through Covid. I knew going back even to last year rarely did he have a complete team. Defensively they are solid, and their rebounding game tonight was tremendous. It was glaring that tonight that was an area we weren’t very good at.”
The Patriots had just a pair of two-point field goals in the game.
“It’s really uncharacteristic for us to get only two field goals in a game, but credit Woodrow’s defense on that,” LaMaster said. “(The 3) can put you in a game or it can take you out of a game. We’re going with a lot of young kids. Right now, I’m teaching them an open shot are good shots. If you're open you have be confident and take that shot with confidence. Sometimes young kids miss a couple, and they get tentative and lose their confidence.”
Finley Lohan had 16 (four 3s) and Meg Smith had 15 (four 3s).
With Woodrow Wilson clicking on all cylinders, the Flying Eagles have looked unstoppable in the last five games.
“I wouldn’t say unstoppable. I would like for it to be that way,” Nabors said. “We’re just trying to continue to get better. I think we are playing more as a team right now and they’ve bought in to what it takes to be successful, a total team effort. We have to continue to play as a team.”
George Washington
Finley Lohan 6 0-0 `6, Kierstyn Fore 2 0-0 6, Nyhanni Watson 1 0-0 3, Meg Smith 4 3-4 15, TOTALS: 13 3-4 40.
Woodrow Wilson
Josie Cross 5 3-5 13, Adriana Law 8 0-1 16, Abby Dillon 1 0-0 3, Lataja Creasey 3 0-2 7, Sarah Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Olivia Ziolkowski 5 1-1 12, TOTALS: 23 4-9 54.
GW 9 14 10 7 - 40
WW 15 12 18 9 - 54
3-point field goals GW: 11 (Lohan 4, Smith 4, Fore 2, Watson 1). WW: 4 (Dillon 1, Creasey 1, Hopkins 1, Ziolkowski 1). Fouled - None