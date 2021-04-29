Woodrow to host Chick-fil-A Invitational on Friday

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.