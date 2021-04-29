Woodrow to host Chick-fil-A Invitational on Friday

Add track and field to the spring sports making a return to southern West Virginia.
The Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational will be held Friday at Woodrow Wilson's Van Meter Stadium. The Flying Eagles girls team will serve as the host, but boys and girls teams from 11 schools will be there.
Joining the Flying Eagles will be Greenbrier East, Nicholas County, Westside, Midland Trail, PikeView, Princeton, Bluefield, Braxton County, Riverside and Capital. The event will begin at 5 p.m.
It will be Woodrow's first home meet since 2019 after spring sports were canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We're really excited about it," Woodrow girls coach George Barbera said. "The kids put in a lot of time in the wintertime. To have the season start and to be able to go to meets every week is a blessing. In some sports kids shut down here and there, but so far we've got our fingers crossed. So far, so good."
The Flying Eagles return many of the same girls who led the way two seasons ago, but did suffer a big loss in Madison Miller. The shot put and discus star signed last summer with the University of Alabama.
Among the girls on the team are many who were on the cross country team that won Woodrow's sixth straight Class AAA Region 3 championship in October. That includes seniors Savannah Hughes and Gillian Breeden, who competed in the state swim meet last week.
Hughes has a shot at becoming a four-time letterman in cross country, swimming and track and field.
"Numbers are down, but they're down across all the schools, I've noticed," Barbera said. "Some schools have even half of what they had last year. Mainly all the cross country kids came out, and my hurdlers, and we've got a few new sprinters and about four or five freshmen. That's really good when you get a good freshman turnout. Got some soccer players, a couple of basketball players."
Junior Colette Lindley will run the 1,600 and will be joined by her sister, freshman Cecelia Lindley, in the 4x400. Senior Madison Cornett runs the 3,200 and is on the 4x800 relay team. Sophomore Charlotte McGinnis runs the 400 and is on the 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
Breeden runs the 3,200, Lauren Curtis the 800 and 1,600 and Kyndall Ince the 400, 4x200 and 4x400. Paige Merchant is in the 100, 200 and 4x200. Alee Adkins will take the shot put and discus.
The hurdlers will be senior Jazlyn Frierson, freshman Mia Houck and juniors Elly Withrow and Bri Perry.
The Woodrow boys will host the Beckley Relays on May 14.
