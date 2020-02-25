Woodrow Wilson opened Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 play Tuesday night wanting to stay focused on the task at hand.
With a highly anticipated rematch possibly lurking Friday night against Greenbrier East for the sectional championship, the Lady Flying Eagles had to first deal with Princeton
On a night when Woodrow Wilson saw its two senior stars, Liz Cadle and Victoria Staunton, eclipse 1,000 points for their careers, it was defense that stole the show.
Holding the visitors from Mercer County to just one field goal across the second and third quarters, the Lady Flying Eagles rolled past Princeton in a 66-29 win.
"We did what we set out to accomplish tonight," Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. "Everybody was anxious and a lot of people were looking ahead to Friday night. We wanted to stay focused and take it one game at a time. I saw some good things. Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and continue to get better."
Staunton was the first to hit the 1,000-point mark on her third bucket of the game that gave Woodrow a quick 8-0 lead. Cadle followed two minutes later with a strong move to the rim to join her teammate in the exclusive club.
However, on the floor, Princeton had no intentions of walking away quietly. Trailing by as many as nine in the first quarter, the Tigerettes battled back to within five after the first eight minutes of play.
Leading 20-15, Woodrow Wilson opened the second period with renewed vigor and a smothering defensive effort which changed the entire complexion of the game.
"First of all, we talked about fouling. I thought we bailed them out a couple of times. I also didn't think we were fundamentally sound defensively," Nabors said. "We weren't moving our feet, we kind of relaxed and were not talking on defense. Princeton was nailing us on the ball screens. We had a good crowd and it was loud. Once we started talking and made that adjustment, we did a better job."
Before Princeton could register a point in the second quarter, the Lady Flying Eagles had scored 18 straight points and would lead 38-16 at the break.
"We take pride in our defense and we always want to get better. That is what it is all about. Every single game, every single practice, we are never satisfied," Nabors said. "We want to keep getting better. That is what championship teams do. If we want to be a championship team, we have to continue to get better every time we play the game."
Any thoughts that Woodrow Wilson might come out flat to start the second half were put to rest quickly.
"I think all the adversity that we have been through has been motivation for us to play hard and pull for one another," Cadle said. "We started off slowly, but we knew what we had to do and take control of the game."
Woodrow Wilson outscored Princeton 18-5 in the third quarter to all but seal the win.
"We did a better job going to our strengths tonight," Nabors said. "We want to go inside-out. I thought Victoria had a nice touch tonight. I wanted us to be patient, get the ball inside and push the ball to make them get back on defense."
With the win in hand, the focus turned to Staunton and Cadle after the game.
"Me and Victoria, since middle school, we have been through everything together," Cadle said. "It is an amazing feeling to still be together and working hard."
"With all that we have been though together since we stepped into this program, tonight is extremely special. It means a lot," Staunton said.
The win over Princeton now secures a spot in the Region 3 co-finals for Woodrow, but a win Friday at Greenbrier East would also allow Woodrow to host its regional matchup next week.
"We are going to be ready to play. We are going to play basketball. We are not worried about all of the drama and the dynamics that have taken place," Nabors said. "We are not looking back, we have put it behind us and we are moving forward. We have an ultimate goal, and we are taking it one game at a time."
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Princeton (11-11)
Taylor Scott 5, Reagan Southers 1, Lauren Parrish 1, Isabella Mullens 2, Kailey Sarver 1, Sadie Boggess 8, Kylie Connor 7, Kiara Porterfield 4. Totals: 7 13-19 29.
Woodrow Wilson (16-6)
Liz Cadle 16, Victoria Staunton 21, Cloey Frantz 6, Jamara Walton 6, Keanti Thompson 2m Adrianna Law 2, Olivia Ziolkowski 2, D=Sierra Conley 3, Camille Fenton 8. Totals:
P: 15 1 5 8 — 29
WW: 20 18 18 10 — 66
3-point goals: P: 2 (Boggess 2), WW: 1 (Staunton). Fouled out: None