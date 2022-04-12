Start with one established star and one rising star, add some less experienced but talented players and you get the Woodrow Wilson tennis teams.
And the mix is working well.
After sweeping Tuesday's match against Oak Hill, the Woodrow boys carry an 11-2 team record, while the girls sit at 8-5.
Senior Elysia Salon is the girls No. 1 seed and currently sits as the top-ranked player in Region 3. She finished as state runner-up at No. 4 her freshman year and qualified as the Region 3 runner-up at No. 1 last season (there was no 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic).
Beyond Salon, youth is the theme for the girls squad.
"We're a relatively young team," head coach Bernard Bostick said. "All of the players we have, except Elysia, have played one, maybe two years tops, and most of them didn't even play until they came to Woodrow. They're a little behind the curve age-wise, but they're trying real hard and they work as hard as they can. They've been fairly successful to date."
A pair of freshmen in Abby Dillon and Izzy Umberger are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds and "are really coming on pretty strong," Bostick said.
The No. 4 seed is senior Karlie Priddy.
"My next player would be D.J. Fragile (junior), then Jillian Weatherford (senior) and Maggie Adkins (freshman) would be the top eight. They have varied levels of experience, but again, they're here every day, they get mad when they get beat and they want to get better. You can't ask for more than that."
Salon teamed with Saira Diehl last season to qualify at No. 1 doubles but has a new partner this year in Dillon. Umberger and sophomore Presley Jarrell are the No. 2 doubles duo and Priddy and Fragile are at No. 3.
"The boys are young. Out of the six players I have playing, five will be back next year," said Bostick, flipping over. "We're not where we want them to be, but we usually finish sixth or higher in the states, and that's kind of what we're aiming at."
Of those five younger players, Bostick has high expectations for freshman Ram Asaithambi, the No. 1 seed. Like the rest of the team, Asaithambi had his hands full in matches against George Washington and Huntington last Friday, but he held his own.
"Highly talented freshman coming in. South of Charleston, he's about the best," Bostick said. "He learned some lessons against Huntington and GW, but he played really well against them. Didn't give up, he wasn't afraid. Actually got hurt in one match that he was leading and ended up getting beat."
Junior Rahul Ilangovan is a "solid No. 2 player," Bostick said. "He hits the ball hard. He's pretty fearless when it comes to playing at the net."
The No. 3 seed is junior Isaiah Lawrence and No. 4 is sophomore Cam Johnson.
Like Salon, Ilangovan was a state qualifier at No. 1 doubles last season but also has a new partner after Isaac Roop graduated. He is teaming with Asaithambi and the two have proved a formidable duo.
"They both have great serves. They just need a little more polish," Bostick said. "And they'll be back next year."
Bostick said he had to change things up a little at Nos. 2 and 3 seed doubles. At No. 2 are Johnson and senior Dom Rotellini, with Lawrence and freshman Ethan Shepard taking No. 3.
Bostick said both duos have come on of late and both could benefit from some consistency.
"They play to the level of their competition a lot of times and it's hard because there's such an extreme level of competition in our region," Bostick said. "You've got the best team in the state and you've got a couple that don't even have full teams, so they don't get to play as much as they should. One day they're playing the worst team they're going to play and then two days later they're playing the best team."
Bostick said one detriment his teams have to face is not getting enough practice time. To combat that, he feels he has a great support system within the program.
"We've been pretty fortunate. The older, better players have really been working with some of the beginner players and improved their game, and I've got some great assistant coaches — Mike Williamson, Rich Daniel and Derek Farley," Bostick said. "They've really kind of spread themselves out and we each pick a group to work with.
"The problem is that it's just, we get one practice a week because we're playing matches. There's stuff that you want to work on, and it's like, 'Oh, man. We've got one day to go over 30 things.' But that's every team."
One way to sort of compensate for that is the team's annual trip to the Eastern Panhandle, coming this Thursday through Saturday. The team has made the trip the last four seasons after being pointed in its direction by Norm Ahern at Greenbrier East — which will join the Flying Eagles there.
Also there will be Morgantown, University, Spring Mills, Washington, Jefferson, Martinsburg and Musselman. The Flying Eagles will play at least eight matches over three days.
The attractions are many.
"You play in all kinds of weather conditions. We've played when there's been snow, when it's rained some, when it's 70s," Bostick said. "It's good because it's kind of like a state tournament atmosphere. You play your singles match, you come off the court and then we might play another team at that same area or we may go to another school and we start all over again. Plus it gives us a chance to look at different combinations. Maybe not for this year but for next year. And it's a lot of fun. If you want to play tennis, it's the thing to do.
"We go up there and work on our game. The matches count, but not against the region. 'Let's charge the net today.' 'Let's work on your second serve.' 'Let's see how well you guys communicate together in doubles.' Try to pick each individual player and give them something to work on and hopefully by the end of the weekend get better."
Woodrow will take next week off for spring break before concluding the regular season at St. Albans (April 25), home against Ripley (April 26) and on the road against GW and Parkersburg (April 27).
Regionals are set for the week of May 2-7 at the Kanawha City Community Center. The state tournament will be played May 12-14 in Charleston.
