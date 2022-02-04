Things have not been as inconsistent for the Woodrow Wilson swim team this season as they were in 2021.
Still ...
"The year has been up and down because of snow and Covid," coach Robin Feldhake said. "We had nine meets scheduled and we made it to seven."
The Flying Eagles' next meet is the biggest to date.
The Region 3 meet is set for Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Swimmers will be competing for spots in the state tournament scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown.
Woodrow has had a mix of experienced and youthful swimmers this winter. Although things have been better this season, finding consistency has remained a struggle.
"Covid has definitely affected us in many ways," senior Ashlee Mainella said. "There's some kids that will be out two to three weeks and then come back and there's a swim meet that weekend. That makes it very difficult to get back in the water. With the snowy weather, we've had meets canceled because of it. It's very frustrating, especially when we were used to having a meet almost every single weekend, and now it's every two weekends.
"I will say this, many of our team are very safe about it, so if someone even feels a little bit sick, they don't even come in so they don't affect the rest of the team."
"We have four seniors and I have two girls that have been on the team since they were freshmen," Feldhake said. "I have one girl that's been here for three years, and the other senior has been here for two years. This has been a good season for them, I think."
Joining Mainella in the senior class are Haley Shumate, Jillian Weatherford and Eden Honaker. Honaker, who came up through the YMCA swim program, and Mainella, a club swimmer in New Mexico before she moved to West Virginia, both swam at the state meet last season.
"I think it's a great recovery after Covid and everything that happened last season with the season being moved back," Weatherford said. "But I'm glad that we were able to put in all the hard work we needed to in order to get to where we are right now and I hope that we are going to do even better at regionals than what we have done this season."
There are also three freshmen on the girls team in Abigail Harvey, Jheyda Hopkins and Rylei Cornett.
"I think it's been pretty good so far," Harvey said. "I love all the people here. They're all really great. It's been a great first season."
"I'm a little nervous," said of regionals. "But I'm ready for it."
Junior Corbin Peters competed in the state meet last year and hopes to return and be joined by the other members of the boys team in Dalton Brandstetter and Gabriel Kidd.
"It's (the season) definitely been rough. Dramatic," said Peters, who competes in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley. "Still more normal compared to last year."
Cornett (backstroke), Weatherford (breaststroke), Honaker (butterfly) and Mainella (freestyle) make up the 200 medley relay team that hopes to have a successful regional meet.
"Our mindset is to just be prepared to be on our best form, to eat well, prepare and just go up there and race hard," Feldhake said.
