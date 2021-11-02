OAK HILL — A team approach has Woodrow Wilson playing for another sectional championship.
The Flying Eagles overcame a potential loss in the second set and went on to beat Greenbrier East in straight sets Tuesday to advance to the finals of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Fred Ferri Court at the Jim Lilly Center.
The teams will meet again Thursday at 6 p.m. for the championship. The Spartans stayed alive in the double elimination tournament by defeating Princeton 3-0 later Tuesday.
Woodrow (35-12) got contributions from all over. Senior hitter Elysia Salon had 22 kills on her way to reaching 1,000 for her career. Senior blocker Olivia Ziolkowski had six blocks, and freshman setter Abby Dillon had 35 assists, picking up her 1,000th of the season along the way.
"It was definitely a team effort," Woodrow coach Bre Rhodes said. "Everybody, from the back row to the front row, the setter. From servers to blockers. Everybody did what they were supposed to do. That's what it takes to get those big wins for sure."
The match started out tight, with neither team able to gain separation early in the first set. That changed when Woodrow reeled off seven straight points to take a 24-12 lead. The Spartans did get three straight points but Woodrow inevitably took the set 25-15.
Woodrow got ahead 14-10 in the second set when the Spartans started to surge. They won eight of the next 10 points to go ahead 18-16, with a kill and block from Naveah Wooding supplying the tying and go-ahead points.
East was eventually leading 22-21, but three consecutive unforced errors put the Flying Eagles ahead 24-22, and they won the set 25-22 on a kill by ZaMahya Moss, who had eight on the night.
"The first and third set I thought we just played really timid," Greenbrier East coach Matt Sauvage said. "I truly believe we have enough talent to stay with Woodrow, but we just played really timid.
"The second set, I'm not going to lie, Woodrow helped us out there at the beginning making some errors. All of a sudden we started getting some confidence going and started to play aggressive. And we played aggressive up until about 20-18, then all of a sudden we waited on them to make a mistake again and we just can't do that."
Faced with having to go five sets for a win, the Spartans (39-14) couldn't get any momentum going in the third set. Woodrow led by as many as eight points early, then won the first five points of the game to win the set 25-14.
"With East, there's never a sigh of relief," Rhodes said. "You never know what you're going to get. But we have talked about it all season and past seasons — keep your foot down. When you take control, keep it down and don't let up. And that's what they did with those five straight points at the end of that second set."
Woodrow opened the day with a 3-0 win over Oak Hill, while East swept Princeton. The Tigers then eliminated the host Red Devils.
Both Woodrow and East will move on to the Region 3 tournament Saturday at George Washington High School. Thursday's title match will determine seeding for Saturday, and East must defeat Woodrow twice to win the championship.
The Spartans have had to overcome the loss of Player of the Year Chylyn Pate, as well as unforeseen departures.
"It's been going great. We came into the season wondering what was going to happen, a lot of question marks, a lot of voids that we had to fill," Sauvage said. "We had two graduate, had one move, one not come back out. We lost four out of our (starting) six spots. So we were like, what's going to happen?
"But with that, they have come back and we're 39-14 now. They're having a great season. We didn't give our best against Woodrow just now, but overall as a season, I'm proud of these girls. They overachieved what we thought we were going to be, and now the expectation is high. We've got to come back and fight."
"We've got to beat them again," Rhodes said. "You've got to win one and you're in that top seed (for regionals). We're in a good place coming into Thursday."
