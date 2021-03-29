Woodrow swimmers press on through rough season

Back in October, things looked about as promising as they could have for the state's high school swim teams. They had actually begun practice and were about to hold their first meets — just in time for winter sports to be halted and delayed until January.
That delay was eventually pushed to Feb. 15, sending teams into a frenzy to salvage as much of a season as possible.
The frustration has especially been felt by the Woodrow Wilson swim team.
"We were practicing for two weeks, we had a larger team than we do now and then the virus happened, people went virtual and we lost a lot of people," senior captain Savannah Hughes said. "Also, those practices did not count, so we had to restart the season. We struggled getting enough practices in for our first meet, because our first meet was 14 days away from our first practice."
The attrition is real. The Flying Eagles are down to eight swimmers — six girls and two boys.
Hughes competed in the state tournament each of her first three seasons and is joined by fellow senior Gillian Breeden. Juniors Ashlee Mainella and Eden Honaker also have state experience. Juniors Haley Shumate and Jillian Weatherford bring back experience as well.
Sophomores Corbin Peters and Dalton Brandstetter are the only boys holdovers.
A number of factors led to the roster's depletion.
"We had some other swimmers that were in other sports. They have jobs. They're coming to the end of their high school career and they have other demands on them. It's a lot to juggle," coach Robin Feldhake said. "Virtual school is something, too. Virtual school students can compete, but they have been given their time management skills and they're like, 'I want to do something else.'"
Breeden was one swimmer who considered not returning. An avid runner who competes in cross country, Breeden also runs track for Woodrow.
"After quarantine and all that happened, I honestly was not going to come back to swim. But they were like, 'Hey, we need you for this relay event.' So I ended up coming back," Breeden said. "I was going to focus more on track. When swim would end in a normal year, a week or two later is when track would start. I didn't know when track would start (this year) and I would rather focus more on running."
The results show Breeden made a good decision.
"I've beaten a lot of personal records," she said. "I think at each meet I get quicker in the 400 and I think that's really good. I wasn't expecting that. Honestly, I'm glad I went back."
Hughes has provided senior leadership through this unusual season.
"It has been very hard to have consistency. I think everyone on the team so far has had to take a week or two off of practice," she said. "In previous years we have had months to practice for regionals and states, whereas this year we have had a month and that's it.
"I'm a captain and while I was at home I was sending them practices and workouts to do, so I really tried to keep in touch as much as I could. Especially since we have one new girl who has never been in swim before, so I have helped her. And I help them with turns, whatever they need. I enjoy it and I know they enjoy it."
Once competition was finally able to begin, even that has been limited.
"Typically we would have 10 meets in a season, and we're having four. And they're small," Feldhake said. "So we're not getting enough competition. But the swimmers are motivated and they are pushing themselves, and it's nice they are critiquing each other for improvements and to drop time. They are working very well together. This is a very tight knit group and they are positive thinkers. This is something they can control."
Things will look a little closer to normal on Tuesday when Woodrow hosts Cabell Midland and PikeView — down to four swimmers — at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. The meet will begin at 6 p.m.
"This will be like a normal meet. We'll see some great competition and hopefully we will see some top times tomorrow," Feldhake said. "That's what we want — personal bests."
The Region 3 meet will be held April 10 at Salem International, followed by the state meet April 20-21 in Morgantown.
