Woodrow Wilson went unbeaten in its trimatch against Greenbrier East and Parkersburg Thursday night, but in reality it was much closer than that.
That's what Flying Eagles coach Bre Rhodes expects every time her team takes the court.
"That's how it is statewide," she said. "I think competition statewide is very evenly matched. It could be anybody's game, at any point in the game. At any point in the season."
It played out that way exactly on Thursday.
The Eagles opened the night with a 2-0 match victory over Parkersburg but were pushed to the limit. The score to the first set was 27-25, followed by 26-24 in the second.
Greenbrier East and Parkersburg then needed three sets to settle their match, with the Big Reds taking a 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 victory.
Then, in the premier match of the night, rivals Woodrow and Greenbrier East played close the entire way. It was the Flying Eagles who were able to pull away, only to see the Spartans close the gap.
In the end, Woodrow came away with 25-20 and 25-21 victories in the key sectional matchup.
"We needed the win, so we were prepared for it," Rhodes said. "And they worked hard."
The first set opened as tight as possible. Neither team was able to win a point on serve en route to a 4-4 tie. It was the Spartans who were finally able to break that trend and took a 7-5 lead.
It stayed close until Woodrow took a 10-9 lead on a kill by Alanna Penn. That started a run of six straight points for the Flying Eagles, who looked like they were pulling away at 15-9.
They pushed their lead to 18-13. However, the Spartans were able to get back in it and tied at 18-18, thanks in part to a pair of kills from Alexis Stack.
That was as close as they could get. An unforced error stopped a string of five consecutive points for the Spartans and put the Eagles back on top 19-18.
Three straight unforced errors from East helped Woodrow extend its lead to 23-18. Eventually, a kill by ZaMahya Moss ended the set at 25-20.
The Eagles scored the first five points of the second set to again appear as if they were in command. The lead reached five three times and got as high as 15-9, just as in the first set, highlighted by three kills from Penn.
Again, the Spartans would not go away. They chipped away until making it 18-17 when Mollie Pack dropped in a kill.
But Woodrow avoided the tie when a kill from Salia Harris ended a long rally to help the Eagles go up by two.
It was an even match the rest of the way, until Emily Gallaher's return dropped in to end the decisive set at 25-21.
The Eagles improved to 21-10-3.
"I think just being able to put the ball away and playing smart, that helped us a lot," Rhodes said.
"Woodrow played good, that's what I want to say first. They played good tonight," Greenbrier East coach Matt Sauvage said. "But on our side of it, we didn't execute very well. Defensively, we played pretty good, but we were getting caught in some dead transitions on our offensive and defensive transitions. When you're caught like that against a pretty good team, it's not going to turn out good for you.
"We lost a lot of points with that, but that's part of the learning curve with us this year. The good thing about that is it's easily fixed. It's not something physically you have to fix. It's all on the mental side."
Woodrow was coming off a runner-up finish at the Queen of the Hill Tournament at George Washington.
"Honestly, it's a whole team effort," Rhodes said. "It's somebody different every time, which is good. We've got a solid couple of outsides (hitters), Salia Harris and Alanna. They're both playing good. ZaMahya has really come out of her shell, playing well in the front row. Abby Dillon is always a consistent player. Emily Gallaher back there defensive wise has really stood out."
The Spartans (19-7-2) are young, but Sauvage likes the way they have progressed.
"We have one senior, we have three juniors in the rotation and the rest is freshmen and sophomores," Sauvage said. "So we're young. If you watched us the first match of the season compared to now, we look like all-stars. I'm proud of them. They're playing really well. We've just got to fix the mental side of it, and I think we could play with anybody in the state, I really do. I feel that strongly about this team."
Woodrow will visit Shady Spring for a Raleigh County tri with Independence next Thursday, Oct. 13. The Spartans will visit George Washington on Saturday.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.