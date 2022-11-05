Last year, Woodrow Wilson defeated George Washington after dropping the first two sets for the Class AAA Region 3 championship. The Patriots turned the tables a week later when the rivals met again in the state tournament.
They faced off yet again Saturday in a regional final rematch, and for a while it looked like more drama was on the way.
"I was hoping not," Flying Eagles coach Bre Rhodes confessed. "We haven't lost a set all playoffs, so I was praying that we could just close out that win."
It appears her prayer was answered.
After surviving a tight first set for a 27-25 win, Woodrow owned sets two and three for a 3-0 sweep and the Region 3 title.
Both teams were already assured of a berth in the state tournament, which will start Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Woodrow advanced to the final with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-8) sweep of Capital in the semifinals, while GW did the same to Greenbrier East (25-17, 25-17, 27-25).
The first set of the title match had every bit the look of potentially being another five-setter. Neither team could gain separation and the lead remained in the two- to three-point range for each.
The Patriots had set point at 24-22 when Woodrow started its move. A service error by GW followed by a service winner by Skylar Jeffery tied it at 24-24, and a kill by ZaMahya Moss put Woodrow up 25-24.
GW won the next point to extend the set, but consecutive kills Salia Harris and Moss gave the Flying Eagles a 27-25 win.
And from there, Woodrow was not challenged.
With the second set tied 4-4 and Alanna Penn serving, the Eagles reeled off 17 straight points to take a 21-4 lead. They won the set 25-6, closing it out on another service winner from Jeffery.
"Honestly, I can't tell you," Rhodes said of the difference between the first and second set. "I just think (GW) struggled a little bit. They missed serves, they missed hits, and we didn't. That definitely worked to our advantage."
GW fared better in the final set, trailing 15-12. But Woodrow pulled away for leads of 21-11 and 23-14. The match ended on yet another service winner from Jeffery.
