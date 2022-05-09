Woodrow stays alive, walks off Spartans

For 4 1/2 innings, everything suggested Greenbrier East was on its way to winning a sectional championship. The Spartans were outexecuting Woodrow Wilson, both on defense and in the short game in the batter's box.
All the while, a freshman pitcher was doing what she has done all season.
"I have to tell myself to stay calm, because the minute I fall apart, my team's going to fall apart," Woodrow's Aubrey Smallwood said. "If I stay strong, then they're going to stay strong."
Smallwood did indeed stay calm, even as the offense had trouble taking advantage of scoring opportunities. Her cool lasted long enough to put her team in position to force one more game.
Abby Wooton scored on Ava Mullins' fly ball to right center with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Woodrow a 2-1 win over the Spartans in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Monday.
The teams will meet again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Beckley. The winner will move on to next week's best-of-3 Regional 3 series.
The Flying Eagles (19-3) avenged last Wednesday's 4-0 loss to East that forced them into the win-or-else situation.
"They beat us on our home field Wednesday night, and we were all mad about it," Smallwood said. "We told ourselves, 'We're not going to let them beat us again.' We all went out there and played our best, and I'm very proud of the outcome."
Compared to the drama of the first 6 1/2 innings, the bottom of the seventh was almost anticlimactic.
Wooton, the No. 9 hitter, led off with a sharp single up the middle off the first pitch from East left-hander Josi Ervin. One out later, Smallwood worked Ervin to a full count before singling to right field. Wooton went to third to give the Flying Eagles runners on the corners.
Mullins, who had gotten her team on the board with an RBI double in the fifth, lifted an 0-1 pitch into right center. What looked to be a sure sacrifice fly instead fell between the center and right fielders, allowing Wooton to cross home plate with the easy game-winner.
"We knew we needed to win, and our thoughts were, 'Just win tonight.' We'll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow," Woodrow coach Pam Davis said. "But they just didn't give up. They came out hitting. Luckily we hit the holes this time, instead of to someone. Just a good game all around."
"I just had to tell myself it was going to be all right, and my team will pull through because they always do," Smallwood said.
Smallwood was as dominant as ever, striking out 11 and walking one over seven innings. She struck out the side in the seventh and her final four batters faced overall.
Smallwood did allow six hits, but the Spartans stranded six runners, five in scoring position.
"We played good defense again and got some bunts down, made them field the ball a little bit," Spartans coach Aaron Ambler said. "We still didn't do a good enough job at the plate with runners on. Too many strikeouts, didn't put the ball in play enough when we had runners on. Stranded way too many runners."
Key to that point, the Spartans had runners on second and third with one out in the third and fifth innings but came away with only one run. They popped up to Smallwood to end the third, and after Smallwood got a strikeout, Jayden Shrewsbury made a nice catch on a ball along the left field line to get the Eagles out of the fifth.
The Spartans executed bunts well throughout the game and used that to score their only run in that third inning. Ella Asbury walked to lead it off and took second when Haley Ervin reached for an infield single after the Eagles couldn't field her bunt.
Aubrey Glover then bunted but first baseman Brooklynn Bird was able to fire to third to force Asbury for the first out. Yet another bunt single by Brooke Davis loaded the bases, and Ervin scored on Rylee Norman's sacrifice fly.
Woodrow, meanwhile, stranded four runners over the first four innings before breaking through to tie the game in the fifth. Smallwood singled with two out and came around on Mullins' double to right.
The Eagles also started to defend the bunt better, including Kayla Bird's diving catch along the third base line for the second out of the sixth.
