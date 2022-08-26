Woodrow starts fast, holds off Warriors 31-28

QUINCY — Riverside and Woodrow Wilson endured a 30-minute lightning delay Friday night, pushing the game start back until 8 p.m.
Once the contest got under way, Tylai Kimble provided some lightning of his own, racing 88 yards on the opening kick to ignite a 28-0 Flying Eagle lead at the half.
Kimble's score was also supplemented by a 16-yard touchdown by Matthew Moore, an 11-yard TD run by Nate Grayton and a second Kimble score, a 59-yard gallop that, combined with Connor Mollohan's PAT kick, staked the Flying Eagles to a 28-0 spread before the first quarter was over.
However, the Warriors discovered some fireworks of their own and fashioned a strong second half, only to eventually fall short 31-28. For Riverside in the second half, Michael Terrell got the scoring going on an electrifying 81-yard pass-and-catch scoring play from Jake Walker.
In the fourth quarter, Walker and Terrell teamed up again, this time for a 68-yard score. The 68-yarder made the score 28-20 with 8:24 left in the game.
Woodrow Wilson's offense was largely dormant the second half, but the Flying Eagles did put together a drive in the fourth that resulted in a 40-yard Mollohan field goal, which gave the visitors a 31-20 advantage with 4:14 left.
The Warriors got one more score on a 23-yard hook-up between Walker and Braydin Ward. Bishop Hairston's conversion run following the score made it 31-28 with 2:48 to play, but the Flying Eagles held on down the stretch.
For the Flying Eagles on the night, Kimble rushed for 68 yards and a score in addition to his long kick return TD.
For the Warriors, Walker was 11-of-25 for 334 yards and four touchdowns, with Terrell catching three of those aerials for 214 yards and two scores.
Woodrow Wilson (1-0) travels to play Greenbrier East on Friday, Sept. 2.
Riverside (0-1) plays at Parkersburg the same night.
WW (1-0): 28 0 0 3 — 31
R (0-1): 0 0 14 14 — 28
First quarter
WW: Tylai Kimble 88 kick return (Connor Mollohan kick), 7-0, 11:46
WW: Matthew Moore 16 run (Mollohan kick), 14-0, 6:56
WW: Nate Grayton 11 run (Mollohan kick), 21-0, 5:16
WW: Kimble 59 run (Mollohan kick), 28-0, 1:53
Third quarter
R: Brock Jeffries 4 pass from Jake Walker (Jase Cook kick), 28-7, 2:51
R: Michael Terrell 81 pass from Walker (Cook kick), 28-14, 1:16
Fourth quarter
R: Terrell 68 pass from Walker (kick failed), 28-20, 8:24
W: Mollohan 40 FG, 31-20, 4:14
R: Braydin Ward 23 pass from Walker (Bishop Hairston run), 31-28, 2:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WW: Matthew Moore 15-86-1, Leon Smith 10-55, Tylai Kimble 5-68-1, Nate Grayton 9-19-1. R: Bishop Hairston 12-62, Andrew Baria 4-30, Michael Terrell 7-28.
PASSING — WW: Jay Jones 6-12-0-15-0. R: Jake Walker 11-25-0-334-4; Caden Ray 1-1-0-5-0.
RECEIVING — WW: Moore 2-11, Kimble 1-3, Grayton 2-1. R: Terrell 3-214-2, Jeffries 3-17-1, Ward 1-23-1, Bryce Green 1-8, David Spaulding 3-5, Jaylen Symns 4-61.
TURNOVERS — WW: Tyree Fowlkes FR, Jacob Reeves FR, Kimble FR. R: Ward FR, Justin Rucker FR.
