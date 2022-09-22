Woodrow Wilson jumped on Oak Hill early and often, which of course was the game plan.
"Really important, because you want to get them on the back foot as quickly as possible," said junior Aiden Bell, who scored twice in the Flying Eagles' 4-1 victory on a seasonable first night of fall in Beckley.
"We talked about it before the game and that's exactly what we wanted to do. Luckily we went out and did it."
And how.
Senior Jack Grimmett got the scoring started when he lined one in from about 18 yards to the left corner of the net in the game's fifth minute.
Three minutes later it was Bell's turn, when he punched in a loose ball in front of the net to put the Flying Eagles (5-1-3) up two goals less than nine minutes in.
"We stressed the importance of a good, strong start, making sure that we played the way we were capable of," Woodrow coach Steve Laraba said. "I thought that they played well. Our first three shots were goals; that's a pretty good average. And they were team goals. It wasn't where one player took on three or four guys. It was good play and (being) in the right place at the right time."
The third shot came in the 15th minute when Bell took a long pass from Tyler Radford and stuck it in for a 3-0 lead.
"I've got to give credit to my teammates for giving me (a chance)," Bell said. "The second one was a really good pass by Tyler."
The lead extended to 4-0 in the 34th minute when freshman Coby Dillon headed in Isaiah Logan's corner kick.
"They came out guns a blazing, like we kind of expected," Oak Hill coach Blake Wingrove said. "The first half was rough for us. We had a couple of chances that we probably should have finished on, didn't happen. We definitely need to clean up the first 40 minutes of the game.
"The second half, super proud of the boys. We need to continue to trying to possess the ball for longer periods of time. However, they still beat us on possession."
Wingrove said his team's second-half improvement was a win in his eyes, especially for his second day on the job. He took over the program after head coach Leonard Keaveny's recent resignation.
It didn't take long for the Red Devils (3-8-1) to get on the scoreboard in the second half. Ty Wilburn fired in a rocket from about 25 yards two minutes after halftime.
By then, however, the Flying Eagles had already done enough to maintain the advantage.
The Flying Eagles were playing for the first time in a week, since last week's 2-1 loss at Greenbrier East. It looked like it — not from the value of the performance, but rather from the urgency of wanting to get back on the field.
"Obviously you want to get a good reaction out of the boys after a tough loss last week," Bell said. "We did. We scored two goals early. That was exactly what we needed off the start of the game."
"We just knew that we needed to reinforce a couple of things," Laraba said. "We knew that we played really well last week; we didn't the results that we wanted. We just had to focus on correcting mistakes that and getting better at the things that we're good at.
"Tonight, it's a sectional rivalry game. Oak Hill came out and played really hard. On Saturday we've got a really tough opponent in Wheeling Park, so hopefully our work this week will pay off on Saturday as well."
The game against the Patriots will start at 1 p.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. The girls will follow at 3 p.m.
Oak Hill will host Capital Saturday at noon.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
