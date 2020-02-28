Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz tries to get past Greenbrier East's Kate Perkins during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
featured
Woodrow soars to sectional title (With Gallery)
Five Lady Eagles score in double figures in blowout win
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
fairlea — The game wasn’t do or die, but the atmosphere couldn’t have disagreed with that statement anymore.
In their first matchup since Feb. 11 - when the game suspended after an altercation involving Woodrow assistant coach Gene Nabors, a Greenbrier East fan and law enforcement - the visitors from Woodrow Wilson reclaimed section dominance with a 78-55 win over Greenbrier East Friday night.
The sectional championship is Woodrow’s first since 2018 when it won under the same circumstances — on the road at Greenbrier East.
With a crowd lined well out the door 70 minutes before tip off and eventually sold out, nerves never appeared to be an issue for the visitors.
1 of 17
Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton tries to get past Greenbrier East's Haley McClure during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton celebrates after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's girls basketball team celebrates after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz tries to get past Greenbrier East's Kate Perkins during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson gets around Greenbrier East's Haley McClure during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Haley McClure tries to get around Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Governor Jim Justice shakes hands with Woodrow Wilson players after the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson assistant coach Kevin Henry hugs player Victoria Staunton after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson cheerleaders and fans at the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's girls basketball team celebrates after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Emma Dotson drives while Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton defends during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Amya Damon shoots during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East players fight for possession of the ball during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Woodrow Wilson vs Greenbrier East championship game
1 of 17
Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton tries to get past Greenbrier East's Haley McClure during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton celebrates after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's girls basketball team celebrates after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz tries to get past Greenbrier East's Kate Perkins during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson gets around Greenbrier East's Haley McClure during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Haley McClure tries to get around Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Governor Jim Justice shakes hands with Woodrow Wilson players after the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson assistant coach Kevin Henry hugs player Victoria Staunton after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson cheerleaders and fans at the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's girls basketball team celebrates after winning the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship against Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Emma Dotson drives while Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton defends during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Amya Damon shoots during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East players fight for possession of the ball during the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game at Greenbrier East Friday. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
”We just told them you have to embrace the environment and seize the moment,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. “Victoria Staunton and Elizabeth Cadle have been waiting on this moment. We told them there was going to be one day when they would be playing in a large environment and you’ll have a lot of people backing you and being on your side. You’ve got to prepare for that moment. They seized the moment and accepted the challenge of playing in this type of atmosphere.”
Though Staunton and Cadle shined, with 11 and 16 points, respectively, they were well complemented.
After a fairly even start in the first quarter, with East taking a 15-14 lead, the Lady Flying Eagles began to soar.
Up 27-23 with 3:09 left in the half, junior guard Cloey Frantz took over.
A personal 9-3 run over the following minute gave Woodrow a 36-26 lead.
”I just knew I had to step up,” Frantz said “I had to be a player that did what’s best for our team. Some of our other girls weren’t getting their shots to drop, so I wanted to do what I could to help.”
Meanwhile East’s most reliable source of offense was senior Haley McClure who shouldered the load for the Lady Spartans with a game-high 20 points. Compounding the offensive funk was East’s inability to heat up from deep, shooting just 5-of-26 from beyond the arc.
”I tried all kinds of different put lineups to break loose and get that going,” W. Va Gov. and Greenbrier East head coach Jim Justice said. “But you’ve got to give them credit. We stood around too much and they played great defense. You’re not going to make too many shots with a hand in your face. It’s just really and truly, you’ve got to give it to them. They played good and had a good night.”
Woodrow parlayed Frantz’s hot quarter into a 39-30 halftime lead, but she wasn’t done.
Her play along with that of freshman Keanti Thompson helped open the floodgates.
After East cut the deficit to seven points, back-to-back jumpers from Cadle helped re-establish order and Thompson followed with four consecutive steals, pushing the lead to 17.
”Keanti is very talented,” Nabors said. “She had to adjust to high school basketball. We knew what she could do offensively, but we needed her to be better defensively. She realized that in order for her to get more minutes, she had to play defense. Once we saw and she realized she could be that effective on defense, she just stepped her game up which helps her offensively because she gets a lot of deflections and steals. When she gets the ball in her hands it’s hard to stay in front of her and she just adds to our arsenal as far as guard play.”
East was able to cut the deficit to 14 when Brooke Davis nailed one of East’s five treys, but a 7-1 run to end the quarter effectively ended East’s hope of victory.
With sectional in the rear view mirror, both team will look ahead their respective Region 3 co-finals. Woodrow will host George Washington while Greenbrier East will travel to South Charleston.
In the regular season Woodrow went 0-2 against GW while South Charleston and Greenbrier East did not play.
”If they don’t realize what’s at stake now, they never will,” Nabors said when asked about refocusing after an emotional game. “There’s not much more we can say to stress how big these games are. They’re prepared and that’s why we go so hard in the offseason and practice. We didn’t play well the last two games against GW, but we’re playing better basketball right now. We’re just hoping we continue that and get a win.”
”I just told them, listen guys we all lay an egg at times,” Justice said. “From time to time it’s going to happen and tonight that happened.”
Cadle, Staunton, Frantz, Thompson and Walton all scored in double figures for Woodrow while McClure and Damon were the only two Lady Spartans to cross that plateau.