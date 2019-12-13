Woodrow slips past East in a thriller

fairlea — The games between longtime rivals Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East are always tight battles, especially when they are played at Spartan Gym.
Friday night in the season opener for both teams, the Flying Eagles and the Spartans added another classic to their long history.
With the score tied at 53, senior K.J. Jones grabbed a missed free throw with seven seconds left on the clock and had one thing on his mind — take the ball to the hole.
Driving the length of the floor, Jones was fouled on the layup attempt, knocking him to the floor. With 1.9 seconds on the clock, Jones calmly stepped to the line in the midst of chaos, sinking the first attempt to give Woodrow Wilson a wild 54-53 win.
“When we were in the huddle (between foul shots), (head) coach (Ron) Kidd said if they miss it or make it, he wanted me to get the ball and go for a layup,” Jones said. “When I got the ball, it was my mindset to just get to the basket.”
Stepping to the line after drawing the foul, Jones had to make the attempt amid a sea of noise from the Greenbrier East crowd.
“I was thinking just make the first free throw and the second one will be a little easier,” Jones said.
Jones missed the second shot, however, and East’s desperation heave did not go in.
“Anytime you play a rivalry game with so much emotion it is tough. They had emotions, our kids had emotions, the crowd was full of emotion. We are just glad to get out of here with a win,” Kidd said. “(Greenbrier East head coach) Bimbo (Coles) is doing a great job. Those kids are scrappy and they play hard, give them all the credit.”
Outside of one minute in the first quarter, Woodrow Wilson led the game for the first three periods and had a 45-40 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
While the visitors struggled mightily at times to score and played most of the game without big man Ben Gilliam, who was saddled with foul issues all night, senior Richard Law kept the Flying Eagles in the lead. He scored 21 of his team-high 25 points over the first three quarters.
“Just me being a senior and feeling I am one of the best scorers in the state,” Law explained as to why he needed to take over the game for his team. “I put in so much work in the offseason and I felt like I needed to go out there and show it.”
Although Woodrow had the five-point lead, Kidd was not comfortable.
“We had the lead, but I know Bailee (Coles),” Kidd said. “Anytime, he can just rise up and shoot over us.”
Kidd’s fears were real. Last year Coles had applied the game-winning dagger to Beckley in the waning seconds and he had an eye on doing it again.
East fought back and with just over three minutes to play, Coles, who led all scorers with 28 points, gave his team the lead with a pull-up jumper in the lane.
With both teams fighting turnovers, missed shots and missed free throws, Woodrow finally clawed its way back to tie the game. Exchanging free throws down the stretch, the game went back and forth before Jones converted the game-winner.
“It was just a hard fought game. I am proud of the way our kids played,” Bimbo Coles said. “We just need to make more shots. We missed so many wide open 3s that we normally make. We also missed free throws down the stretch. I think we missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter and we had four unforced turnovers that hurt us. (Beckley) stepped up and made their free throws at the end of the game and we didn’t. That was the difference in the game.”
Kidd has always been a believer that at crunch time, his seniors have to perform.
“Richard played extremely well for us,” Kidd said. “But our seniors stepped up like seniors are supposed to step up. (K.J.) finally listened to what we wanted him to do. He went strong to the hole and drew that foul. Thank God he made that foul shot.”
The win was special for Law after the tough game last year.
“I didn’t get to play in the game last year because I had an injury,” Law said. “So it feels great to get the win up here at East in my senior season.”
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981
Woodrow Wilson
Bryant Jones 3, Richard Law 25, Ben Gilliam 6, Ayden Ince 9, Maddex McMillion 5, Tavea Davis 2, Mykel McDowell 4.
Greenbrier East
Bailee Coles 28, Clay Jackson 6, Tucker Via 6, Adam Seams 2, Quentin Wilson 2, Zach Patton 3, David Vance 2, Monquelle Davis 4.
WW: 14 20 11 9 — 54
GE: 11 16 13 13 — 53
3-point goals: WW: 2 (Law 2); GE: 9 (Coles 4, Jackson 2, Via, Patton, Davis). Fouled out: Gilliam (WW), Pack (GE)